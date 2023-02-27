Random Ramsdom: QB Jim Everett says Rams used Jalen Ramsey “improperly”

Jim Everett: Rams got ‘too cute’ with Jalen Ramsey’s role in 2022 (yahoo!sports)

“Jalen Ramsey’s name has been trending on social media recently as some believe the Los Angeles Rams could trade him this offseason. While Ramsey’s future with the Rams is unknown, former quarterback Jim Everett believes the Rams utilized Ramsey incorrectly in 2022.

“He’s being utilized improperly on the field,” Everett told Compare.bet. “You can call it a Star, you can call it whatever, but he’s a shutdown corner. He needs to shut down receivers and he would for any other team. I just can’t figure out what the Rams defense wants to try to do with that.”

In Raheem Morris’ defense, the Rams have deployed Ramsey more in the slot to prevent defenses from game-planning him out of matchups. Even with that being the case in certain situations, Everett thinks the Rams should allow the All-Pro cornerback to cover man-on-man more often.

“I guess maybe there is game-planning, but defense is still defense, and when you’ve got a guy like Jalen Ramsey, I would definitely use him as a shutdown corner,” Everett said. “I guess they want to use his linebacker skills. It speaks to the Nos. 2 and 3 DBs more than it does him, because if defenses know he’s always on the No. 1, they can game-plan to attack Nos. 2 and 3.

“I understand what they’re trying to do,” he added. “I just think they’re getting too cute.”

With Ramsey seeing more snaps out of the slot, he’s recorded 77-plus tackles in back-to-back seasons and posted a career-best 88 tackles in 2022. At the same time, he had a career-best 18 pass breakups and tied his career-high mark of four interceptions this past season.”

Rams Jalen Ramsey Trade Rumors: Suitors Wary of Possible Extension?

“On the surface, most NFL teams would clamor for the services of Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

After all, the three-time First Team All-Pro is fresh off a season in which he compiled 88 total tackles (four for loss), 18 passes-defended, four interceptions, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

\For his efforts, Ramsey was awarded with a selection to the Pro Bowl for the sixth time in his career as a replacement for Darius Slay.

Still, the Rams’ Epicurean spending habits of late may prevent the 28-year-old from remaining in Tinseltown for the upcoming 2023 season.

Or, is that really the reason?

The problem likely isn’t the balance of his current contract,” ProFootballTalk shared on Saturday regarding Ramsey. “The problem likely is that he’s angling for a new contract.”

Jalen Ramsey trade rumors: Top landing spots for All-Pro CB with Rams reportedly very likely to move him

“Potential landing spots for Ramsey

Detroit Lions: Outside of the Jared Goff recruitment to Detroit, the Lions would be an ideal team to take on Ramsey’s hefty salary. Lions general manager Brad Holmes had a prominent leadership role in the player personnel department with the Rams and was influential in getting Ramsey to the Rams in 2019. Detroit would be an attractive destination for Ramsey given the Lions’ needs at cornerback and the cap space available to bring him onto the roster.

Cincinnati Bengals: The Bengals have changed the trajection of their free agent spending over the past year, actually using their cap space on free agents in building their roster while Joe Burrow is on his rookie deal. Cincinnati’s franchise operates differently since Burrow arrived, and the Bengals have a significant need at cornerback. Ramsey may be the player who can give the Bengals the edge over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC. It doesn’t hurt that Ja’Marr Chase has a ton of respect for Ramsey, either.

Las Vegas Raiders: Ramsey did go on the record that Vegas would be an “ideal playing situation” in 2019, so there’s a good starting point for the Raiders. Las Vegas has significant cap space and a dire need at cornerback, so the time would be right to bring in Ramsey. The Raiders may have moved on from Derek Carr, but there’s enough top-end talent to not fully commit to a rebuild. The Raiders can take a chance on Ramsey to improve their 29th-ranked pass defense in 2022.”

Miami Dolphins should take a lesson from the L.A. Rams

“F those picks!” was the mantra over the last few years as the L.A. Rams regularly traded away their draft capital for top players in an effort to win the Super Bowl and build a winning franchise. Now, two years after winning the Super Bowl, the built-for-success Rams are being torn broken apart and the problem is…they don’t have the draft capital to build through the draft or the money.

The Rams released LB Bobby Wagner last week and are shopping Jalen Ramsey, one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. They need cap space, they need draft capital, and they need to stop overspending.

While the Rams won a Super Bowl, they tail-spinned last year and now look to be heading to a sort of rebuild but it is unclear at what level.

Chris Grier seems to have taken a page out of the Rams’ off-season playbook. They spent big on free agents last year, traded away a slew of draft picks for Tyreek Hill, and then midway through the season traded this year’s first for Bradley Chubb. There is speculation that Miami may move their 2024 picks to make moves again this year.

Grier’s had some fun the last two seasons but now he has to reel it in and be smart in how he tries to build the roster. The lack of draft picks will eventually hurt a cap situation as Miami will need to fill gaps with free agents instead.

The Dolphins are far from the problems that are creeping up on the Rams but it should serve as a guide that free-spending isn’t always the answer and doesn’t always help the franchise grow into a perennial contender.

The Rams are not a blueprint right now for sustained success but they can provide an example of bad decision making and the ramifications when mistakes are made. For Miami, look no further than the Byron Jones deal and then what happened with Xavien Howard. Miami is about to eat a lot of Jones’ deal and they had to restructure Howard to keep him happy.”