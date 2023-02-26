Random Ramsdom: Will Tutu make a jump next season?

What can the LA Rams look from WR Tutu Atwell in 2023? (RamblinFan)

“The view of LA Rams young and swift wide receiver Tutu Atwell have been all over the board. But much like Goldilocks opinion of the three bears’ beds, some have been too hard on the guy, while others have been too soft on the guy. Perhaps we can ‘right size’ our expectation for WR Tutu Atwell. At least, we plan to give it a try.

For starters, let’s begin by taking a realistic view of the Rams 2023 offense ‘as is.’ Right now, the Rams have four wide receivers who are likely further on the Rams depth chart than Tutu Atwell. They are WR1 Cooper Kupp, WR2A Allen Robinson, WR2B Van Jefferson, and WR2C Ben Skowronek. After that, I believe we can slot in Tutu Atwell. Behind him (for now) are WR6A Lance McCutcheon, WR6B Austin Trammel, and WR5C Jacob Harris. The Rams even have WR8A Jaquarii Roberson and WR8B Jerreth Sterns.

That lays the groundwork for expectations for the LA Rams 2023 passing game. Now, to get this right, we’ll need to normalize the 2023 Rams offensive picture. Let’s start by presuming that Matthew Stafford plays 17 games, and throws for 4,500 yards. Of that amount, let’s project that 350 yards are thrown to RBs, 650 yards to TEs, and 3,500 yards end up WRs.”

Lions Listed as Potential Landing Spot for Jalen Ramsey (SportsIllustred)

“The Detroit Lions are expected to make several changes at the cornerback position.

In 2022, Detroit’s secondary allowed the second-most passing yards to opponents.

Could Jalen Ramsey be the answer for what ails the Lions defense?

In a recent CBS Sports story exploring the potential landing spots for the talented defensive back, the Lions are among the

“Outside of the Jared Goff recruitment to Detroit, the Lions would be an ideal team to take on Ramsey’s hefty salary,” writes Jeff Kerr. “Lions general manager Brad Holmes had a prominent leadership role in the player personnel department with the Rams and was influential in getting Ramsey to the Rams in 2019. Detroit would be an attractive destination for Ramsey given the Lions’ needs at cornerback and the cap space available to bring him onto the roster.”

Rams double-dip on defense in 3-round mock draft (RamsWire)

“Most draft analysts believe the Los Angeles Rams will take an edge rusher with their first pick in the second round, which comes at No. 36 overall. That’s far from a certainty, knowing how Les Snead and Sean McVay operate; they never reach for players at position of need.

Cornerback, O-line and tight end are other positions that need addressing, and Luke Easterling of Draft Wire filled two of the Rams’ biggest holes in the first three rounds of his new mock draft. In Round 2, he has the Rams taking Auburn outside linebacker Derick Hall. At No. 69 in the third round, Easterling projects Texas A&M cornerback Jaylon Jones to the Rams.”

Been thinking about this a lot especially while reporting that Rams story last few months…the contracts they did after the SB indicated they thought they could push model at least another year. You saw that even into the year w some of the trades they tried + were priced out or — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) February 25, 2023

Daniel Jeremiah names 3 offensive line targets for Rams in 2023 draft (RamsWire)

“The Los Angeles Rams haven’t made a draft pick inside the top 50 since 2017, but that could change this year. Currently, they’re slated to pick 36th overall, which is on the fringe of being a first-rounder.

The offensive line could be a target with their first pick in the draft and if you ask NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah, the Rams are in a great spot in their search for help up front. During a conference call with media members on Friday, Jeremiah said the Rams are in a “really, really good place” at No. 36.

“Where they’re positioned, if you’re looking for offensive linemen, I think it’s a really, really good place to be,” Jeremiah said, via the Rams’ site.

Jeremiah elaborated on the subject, naming three offensive linemen who could be fits for the Rams in the draft. He mentioned Cody Mauch from North Dakota State and John Michael Schmitz out of Minnesota, both of whom attended the Senior Bowl this spring.”