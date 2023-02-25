Random Ramsdom: Will Jalen Ramsey be traded prior to the NFL Draft?

Rams have had trade talks regarding Jalen Ramsey; CB likely to be dealt in the coming weeks (NFL.com)

“The Rams have had trade talks regarding cornerback Jalen Ramsey, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday afternoon. Pelissero added that league sources believe it’s very likely the six-time Pro Bowl CB will be traded in the coming weeks.

Ramsey has been in Los Angeles since the 2019 season, when he was traded by Jacksonville partway through the season. Since joining the Rams, the cornerback has maintained his status as one of the top players in the game at his position, continuing his trend of six-straight Pro Bowl nominations through the 2022 season while also earning first-team All-Pro honors in 2020 and 2021

In 2022, Ramsey did not miss a start, and either set or tied his career-high in multiple categories, including interceptions (4), passes defensed (18), tackles (88) and forced fumbles (2).”

Jalen Ramsey laughs about report that he’s likely to be traded (RamsWire)

“Jalen Ramsey may have played his last down as a member of the Los Angeles Rams. The All-Pro cornerback has been the subject of trade rumors this offseason and according to NFL Network, he’s now “very likely” to be traded in the next few weeks.

Shortly after Tom Pelissero tweeted his report, Ramsey shared his reaction to the news. He couldn’t help but laugh about it, adding that the “’story’ sounds better than the truth sometimes.”

Ramsey said on Twitter recently that “maybe” he could be traded but guaranteed that he wouldn’t be cut.

Being one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL, Ramsey should have a strong trade market with several teams interested. With the league year starting on March 15, the Rams likely want to get a deal done before then, so a trade could come together quickly.”

Leonard Floyd shares cryptic tweet amid uncertain future in LA (RamsWire)

“There could be a lot of changes on the horizon for the Los Angeles Rams. The team already made one surprising move by parting ways with Bobby Wagner, and now Leonard Floyd’s future in L.A. could be up in the air.

Floyd, who carries a cap charge of $22 million in 2023, is viewed as a potential cut candidate this offseason. The Rams would only save $3 million if he’s released before June 1, but if he’s designated a post-June 1 cut, they’d get $15.5 million in cap savings this year.

Floyd doesn’t tweet often, but he sent a message on Twitter Friday morning that could suggest his time with the Rams is nearing its end. He tweeted (and then later deleted) that he knows what he brings to a team, a simple but telling statement to make.”

Lol I was just at Nobu in Malibu enjoying my lunch then phone wanna start buzzing — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) February 25, 2023

How Rams Signing Allen Robinson Created Trade Domino Effect with Eagles (SportsIllustrated)

“Los Angeles Rams veteran receiver Allen Robinson II didn’t have the season he was expecting after signing with the defending champs in a potential career-altering move last offseason.

LA finished with a brutal 5-12 record while Robinson had totaled just 33 catches for 339 yards and three touchdowns. He never topped more than 63 receiving yards in a single game all year, playing in just 10 contests before being ruled out for the season due to a foot injury that requires surgery.A key reason for the Eagles’ success was the addition of star receiver AJ Brown, who Philly traded for in the offseason in order to get quarterback Jalen Hurts a true No. 1 receiver.

But could it have been Robinson in Brown’s place?

According to reports from The Athletic, Robinson was “on the verge” of inking a deal with the Eagles in free agency, but it was some strong convincing from the defending champs in LA that swayed him to sign with the Rams.

The Eagles, who were then out of the Robinson sweepstakes, traded for Brown about a month later before eventually signing him to a four-year, $100 million deal.”

If the Rams don’t get at least a 1st + 2nd for Jalen Ramsey, it’s not even close to worth it.



Especially not with a savings of only $5.6 million. Fully against this move for LA. — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) February 25, 2023

Here are 3 LA Rams options to fill Bobby Wagner’s spot (RamblinFan)

“The LA Rams have released veteran inside linebacker Bobby Wagner. While that comes as a shock, it does create an opportunity for younger players to step up and claim a larger role in the Rams’ defense. While Bobby Wagner remains among the elite inside linebackers in the NFL today, he is about to turn 33 years of age, and the Rams have been willing to part ways with veterans past a certain age. (Andrew Whitworth was the exception).

It was clear that the Rams’ defensive strategy frustrated fans. But was it designed that way for a reason? In creating a soft zone appearance, were the Rams counting on pass coverage from their elite inside linebackers that was not always dependable?

To hear some talk, Bobby Wagner was taking the field in a walker, and had to be wheeled off in a wheel chait. That was most certainly not the case. We know that the LA Rams needed to save salary cap space, which likely led the team to approach Wagner about reworking his contract to save the team space in 2023. We know that Wagner wants to win one more Super Bowl before he walks away from the game, which more than likely prompted him to say no to dabbling with his contract.

Money or chances of success? Was it the LA Rams or Bobby Wagner? It really doesn’t matter right now.”