The Los Angeles Rams 2022 season and performance by the team as a whole may not have electrified fans, but there is no dispute that there were still electrifying plays over the course of the 17 games. Despite the team playing with a losing record for the majority of the year and the lineup being devoid of starters, fans (or at least myself) witnessed signature moments for young and veteran players.

Sometimes we take for granted the moments in players careers or a franchise’s seasons. As a fan, you learn to appreciate the highs and lows. I thought it was fitting to compile a list of the top 15 plays to remember the best moments of the 2022 Rams.

Current list:

#15 - Tutu Atwell’s first NFL catch

#14 - Jalen Ramsey rocks Christian McCaffrey

#13 - Tutu Atwell burns Saints secondary for first NFL TD

#12 - Cobie Durant finds endzone against Broncos

A familiar name lands on the list at No. 11…

#11 - Tutu Atwell makes one handed grab

Three top plays for Atwell? You bet. This one came in a tightly contested home game against the Seattle Seahawks.

While the deep passes were admirable, this was the play that made me believe that Atwell can be more for LA, not just a deep threat.

Tutu Atwell, what a catch. Holy shit. — Rams Brothers (@RamsBrothers) December 4, 2022

The degree of difficulty was pretty high. Atwell had to elevate, showing off an impress vertical and contort his body due to an inaccurate throw. After making the catch around 50-yard line, Atwell even managed to gain an additional 15 yards after the catch.

The game did not fall Los Angeles’s way, but it ended up being Atwell’s best game with John Wolford as the starting quarterback. He finished with two receptions for 48 yards and four rushes for 23 yards.