Jalen Ramsey is reportedly involved in “trade talks”, a move is “very likely”

The All-Pro corner is likely to be dealt in the coming weeks

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Los Angeles Rams are reportedly engaging in trade talks regarding their star cornerback Jalen Ramsey and that league sources say it is “very likely” that a deal is coming soon.

Rumors of a potential trade have been circulating for weeks, sometimes fueled by Ramsey himself, but the idea of a deal making sense for the Rams eventually has been something that has been floated on Turf Show Times for months. Even to the disagreement of many fans who said that would ‘never’ happen.

Amidst the rumors, Jalen Ramsey took to Twitter to give his take on the situation, sharing laughing crying emojis and saying that it is a “story” and not quite the truth.

It seems as though Jalen does not feel as if the report is true, but who knows nowadays in such an unpredictable league. Ramsey, who is a 3-time All-Pro, is set to enter his ninth season in the NFL and is still widely regarded as one of the best at his position.

Still just 28 years old, the market for Jalen Ramsey should be hot, and the Rams would definitely get a nice return of assets if they do decide to trade their superstar player. On the other hand, Ramsey is far and away the best corner on the LA roster, so trading him could prove to be extremely detrimental to the overall success of the defense moving forward.

As always, it is set to be a very interesting off-season for the Los Angeles Rams.

