Jalen Ramsey is reportedly involved in “trade talks”, a move is “very likely”

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Los Angeles Rams are reportedly engaging in trade talks regarding their star cornerback Jalen Ramsey and that league sources say it is “very likely” that a deal is coming soon.

Rumors of a potential trade have been circulating for weeks, sometimes fueled by Ramsey himself, but the idea of a deal making sense for the Rams eventually has been something that has been floated on Turf Show Times for months. Even to the disagreement of many fans who said that would ‘never’ happen.

The #Rams have had trade talks about six-time Pro Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey and league sources now believe it’s very likely Ramsey is dealt in coming weeks.



Ramsey, 28, is due $17 million in 2023 on a front-loaded deal that averages $20M and L.A. is clearing cap space. pic.twitter.com/vTYlX7nn5B — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 25, 2023

Amidst the rumors, Jalen Ramsey took to Twitter to give his take on the situation, sharing laughing crying emojis and saying that it is a “story” and not quite the truth.

— Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) February 25, 2023

The “story” sounds better than the truth sometimes I’ll admit that… I live in the truth tho. God is so great! I am blessed & highly favored! — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) February 25, 2023

It seems as though Jalen does not feel as if the report is true, but who knows nowadays in such an unpredictable league. Ramsey, who is a 3-time All-Pro, is set to enter his ninth season in the NFL and is still widely regarded as one of the best at his position.

Still just 28 years old, the market for Jalen Ramsey should be hot, and the Rams would definitely get a nice return of assets if they do decide to trade their superstar player. On the other hand, Ramsey is far and away the best corner on the LA roster, so trading him could prove to be extremely detrimental to the overall success of the defense moving forward.

As always, it is set to be a very interesting off-season for the Los Angeles Rams.