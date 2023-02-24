Random Ramsdom: Bobby Wagner shocks fanbase, “mutually” parts ways with Rams

Rams releasing LB Bobby Wagner after one season (NFL.com)

“One year ago, Bobby Wagner hit free agency for the first time in his decade-long NFL career. He’s now set to be a free agent for the second time in as many offseasons.

The Rams are releasing Wagner after one season in Los Angeles, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday, per a source.

Wagner’s official release will not occur until the start of the new league year on March 15, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo notes. The 32-year-old gets an early look at the free-agent market and will be able to shop himself at the beginning of free agency.

This appears to be a salary-cutting move by the Rams, who are currently more than $14 million above the salary cap, according to Over The Cap.”

Salary cap impact of Rams releasing Bobby Wagner (RamsWire)

“So what’s the salary cap impact of this move for Los Angeles? It doesn’t save the Rams as much money as they probably wish it did. Wagner was set to have a cap hit of $12.5 million in 2023, but by releasing him, the Rams save $5 million.

His cap charge now will be $7.5 million in the form of dead money. It hurts to lose a player of Wagner’s caliber, but the Rams need cap space badly as they attempt to “remodel” their roster, as Les Snead called it.

The Rams still have Ernest Jones at linebacker, which helps, but Wagner was a second-team All-Pro who had 140 tackles and six sacks last season. It’ll be hard to replace a player with his talent.”

I embrace & appreciate every moment now a days forreal because I never know what the future holds. It was a real deal dream come true to play on the same defense as you @Bwagz ! Much love & respect!



Excited for the next chapter for you! pic.twitter.com/3COIrCAJwr — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) February 23, 2023

Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp among favorites to win Comeback Player of the Year next season (RamsWire)

“If the Los Angeles Rams are going to bounce back from their frustrating and disappointing 2022 season, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp will need to play similar to the way they did during the team’s Super Bowl run in 2021. Their injuries last season were a major reason for the Rams’ regression, each missing eight games.

There’s no reason to believe they won’t both be fully healthy in 2023, which could set them up for a major comeback next season. Kupp is working his way back from an ankle injury, while Stafford is returning from a spinal cord contusion.

Oddsmakers are giving both players a fighting chance to win Comeback Player of the Year next season, putting them among the favorites for the award. According to Draftkings Sportsbook, Stafford has the fifth-best odds at +800, and Kupp is close behind with the sixth-best odds +900.

Aaron Donald is another Rams player returning from injury, but he has much longer odds: +3500.”

The new league year is less than a month away. Sean McVay is in a better place - and so far, doing the hard work.

But even the most prominent players on the roster aren’t certain what their future holds, as the Rams seek new “first-mover advantages”: https://t.co/7HEpTKnZ1m — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) February 23, 2023

This will formalize on the first day of the league year, FWIW. I’d be expecting quite a few teams to reach out to Wagner between now and then. https://t.co/7oEouhMoBs — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) February 23, 2023

How much did Thomas Brown impact Cam Akers’ resurgence late last year? (RamsWire)

“So what changed? What caused Akers to go from struggling so badly to looking like one of the more efficient runners in the league?

Thomas Brown may have played a role in that.

One day after Akers returned to the team in November, Sean McVay told reporters that Brown – at the time, the assistant head coach and tight ends coach – would transition into a role where he was more involved with the running backs. Brown was the running backs coach in 2021, but before the 2022 season, he moved to TEs coach and the Rams filled his vacated role by hiring Ra’Shaad Samples.

Samples’ tenure with the Rams didn’t seem to go very well, with the ground game failing to gain any traction. Then on Dec. 6, it was reported that Samples accepted a job as Arizona State’s wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator.

That’s right about when Akers started to catch fire.

Why bring this up now? Because Brown is gone, accepting a role as the Panthers’ offensive coordinator.

It’s worth asking how Brown’s departure will impact Akers and the Rams’ ground game as a whole. He seemed to be the one that got things back on track in the second half of the season, and perhaps his return to a role coaching the running backs is what resolved Akers’ dispute with the team. After all, they happened in the same week.”

Can 2nd year IOL Logan Bruss earn a role in 2023? (RamblinFan)

“The LA Rams had high hopes for rookie Logan Bruss in 2022. But after an injury sat him for the entire 2022 NFL season, essentially becoming a rookie red-shirt year for the guy. He has a new opportunity for the LA Rams offensive line, perhaps even a chance to earn a starting role for the team. But to do so, even in the wake of former starter David Edwards hitting free agency, Bruss will need to show a lot of improvement in training camp this season.

That gets a bit complicated because he sat out the season from injury for a reason. Even now, the guy is still rehabbing. The hope is that he will be ready to go in time for OTAs and training camp. So far, that timeline appears to be on track.”