The 2023 NFL free agency will begin on March 15th, with the legal tampering period beginning March 13th. The Los Angeles Rams will have to decide what type of participant they will be in the annual frenzy. Will Los Angeles move money around to sign unrestricted free agents, filling multiple areas of need? Will they make one splash signing? Or will they sit tight and “pay off their debt” from years past? Even though the period is three weeks away, I figured it would be proper preparation to identify each positional group and the top five players that the Rams would consider signing.

The LA Rams should not be expected to upgrade the running back in free agency due to cap restraints and the resurgence of Cam Akers in the second half of the 2022 season. However, stranger things have happened. Sean McVay could look to add another name to the running back room in order to ensure that the position is fortified and a strong complement to the passing game. Here are five options, that he and Les Snead may want to consider:

1. Tony Pollard (UFA, previous team: Dallas Cowboys)

Case for: Pollard is my favorite running back available because of his burst. It doesn’t hurt that he will only be 26 by the start of the 2023 season. He has limited wear and tear after being Ezekiel Elliot’s backup the last four years. Pollard is a running back that can block in pass protection and catch passes out of the backfield. If the Rams want to transition to a running team, then Pollard could be an option.

2. Dontrell Hilliard (UFA, previous team: Tennessee Titans)

Case for: Hilliard has an ideal frame at 5’11” and 205 pounds. He has served as Derrick Henry’s backup the last two seasons. He suffered a neck injury in December 2022, which will keep his price tag limited. The Rams could make a mutual friendly deal for both parties that gives Hilliard a sizeable role as a reserve and allowing him the chance to build up his value again.

3. D’Ernest Johnson (UFA, previous team: Cleveland Browns)

Case for: Johnson enters free agency with only four carries and 17 yards in 2022. However, his 2021 campaign saw him carry the rock 100 times for 534 yards (5.3 avg) when Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt were sidelined. His ability as a pass catcher is limited, but there is plenty of upside overall.

Every carry from D'Ernest Johnson's big game vs the Cowboys.



pic.twitter.com/v1PUS8Koa0 — Everything Cleveland (@everythingcle_) October 6, 2020

4. Ty Johnson (UFA, Previous team: New York Jets)

Case for: Johnson makes the cut because of familiarity with Mike LaFleur in New York. He would likely fall in behind Kyren Williams on the depth chart, but experience with LaFleur plays a factor here.

5. Mike Boone (UFA, Previous team: Denver Broncos)

Case for: Mike Boone is an intriguing option for Los Angeles after stints with the Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos. Despite limited snaps, Boone has averaged 5.2 yards per carry. He could be a reliable third option.