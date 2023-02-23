 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
BOBBY WAGNER CUT RAMS MOVING ON FROM LB

STUNNER: Rams plan to release Bobby Wagner

Wagner was L.A.’s top player in 2022, but the two are going separate ways

By Kenneth Arthur
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

In shocking news on Thursday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Los Angeles Rams will release linebacker Bobby Wagner. Schefter terms it as the sides agreeing to “part ways” but says that Wagner will be a free agent, so clearly the Rams plan to release him after only one season together.

The Rams will save $5 million by cutting Wagner, with $7.5 million left in dead money. He was due a $4 million bonus this year.

If Wagner is saying that he wants to play for a contender, it also implies that he’s hearing word that L.A. is looking into more of a rebuilding season than getting right back into the Super Bowl hunt. Does that mean other stars, including Jalen Ramsey, could be moving to new locations?

Wagner had 140 tackles and six sacks in 2022, ranked by PFF as the top linebacker in the NFL. He was clearly one of the Rams best players but now L.A. is looking for a new linebacker to slot next to Ernest Jones.

