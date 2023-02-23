STUNNER: Rams plan to release Bobby Wagner

In shocking news on Thursday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Los Angeles Rams will release linebacker Bobby Wagner. Schefter terms it as the sides agreeing to “part ways” but says that Wagner will be a free agent, so clearly the Rams plan to release him after only one season together.

The Rams will save $5 million by cutting Wagner, with $7.5 million left in dead money. He was due a $4 million bonus this year.

Rams and nine-time All-Pro LB Bobby Wagner mutually agreed Thursday to part ways, sources tells ESPN.



Rams needs more cap space and Wagner wants to win. He will now be a notable part of this year’s free-agent class. pic.twitter.com/1A3KvudOhj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 23, 2023

If Wagner is saying that he wants to play for a contender, it also implies that he’s hearing word that L.A. is looking into more of a rebuilding season than getting right back into the Super Bowl hunt. Does that mean other stars, including Jalen Ramsey, could be moving to new locations?

Wagner had 140 tackles and six sacks in 2022, ranked by PFF as the top linebacker in the NFL. He was clearly one of the Rams best players but now L.A. is looking for a new linebacker to slot next to Ernest Jones.