Robert Woods released by Titans, should Rams consider a reunion?

The Tennessee Titans decided to release veteran receiver Robert Woods on Wednesday after just one season with the team. Woods was traded from the L.A. Rams to the Titans a year ago when the team decided to go a different route with Allen Robinson following Woods’ midseason ACL tear.

The #Titans have informed WR Robert Woods that he is being released, per @Schultz_Report. That will save $12M in cap for Tennessee. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 22, 2023

Tennessee acquired Woods via trade last offseason, as they shipped a late round draft pick to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for the wideout. Woods, who was coming off of an ACL injury, had a pedestrian 2022 campaign with the Titans, gaining only 53 receptions for 527 yards and 2 TDs. However, the Titans passing attack as a whole was downright bad last season, ranking 29th in the entire NFL in passing yards.

Following his release, Woods expressed his feelings about becoming a free-agent via Twitter:

Free! — Robert Woods (@robertwoods) February 22, 2023

Woods even asked his fans where he believes he should take his talents next season:

Where should I go — Robert Woods (@robertwoods) February 22, 2023

Now, as many Rams fans know, Robert Woods was a pillar when it came to turning this franchise around back in 2017. Over his five seasons with the team (4 full seasons and 1 half season), Woods amassed 367 receptions, 4,626 yards, and 23 receiving touchdowns. Not only that, but Woods also became a big part of the running game in his time with the Rams, stacking up 70 carries for 485 yards and 5 touchdowns on the ground.

The move comes on the same day that the Titans cleared out space by releasing tackle Taylor Lewan. Clearly Robert Woods and the Los Angeles Rams was a match made in heaven, and now both parties have a shot to rekindle the relationship and go back to their dominant ways. In short, I see no downside to bringing back Woods for the 2023 season, as bringing back a player as diverse in his abilities as Robert Woods can only benefit the production of the offense.

What do you folks think, should the Rams try and bring back Robert Woods?