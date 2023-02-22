Titans release Taylor Lewan, should Rams sign former Pro Bowl left tackle?

The Tennessee Titans are releasing three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan after he missed even more time—15 games—in 2022. Lewan missed four games in 2019, 11 games in 2020, and four games in 2021, totaling 34 missed regular season games in the last four seasons. That’s a lot of time to miss and the last thing that the Los Angeles Rams need is more injury concerns for their offensive line.

But Sean McVay also needs more talent to his offensive line and Lewan has vowed to only play again if he feels 100%. Should the Rams inquire?

Transaction alert: LT Taylor Lewan to be released by the Titans. — Underdog NFL (@Underdog__NFL) February 22, 2023

As a host of the Bussin’ with the Boys podcast alongside NFL linebacker Will Compton, Lewan is a fan of the spotlight so playing in Los Angeles would probably appeal to him. The 11th overall pick in 2014 out of Michigan, Lewan was named to the Pro Bowl in 2016, 2017, and 2018, but the injuries started mounting in 2019.

The Titans save the entire $14.8 million on his 2023 cap hit, the final year of a five-year, $80 million extension.

Lewan’s goals, if he does come back for another season, would surely include to win a Super Bowl. The Rams have Joe Noteboom under contract but may already prefer A.J. Jackson at left tackle, however the position is far from set with either. Noteboom is an injury concern himself who has never been proven over a full year and Jackson could be upgraded. A healthy Lewan would represent an upgrade.

But that’s the big question with him.