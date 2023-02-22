Random Ramsdom: Things to know about the Rams new ST coordinator

Five things to know about new Rams special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn (TheRams.com)

“The Rams on Tuesday officially announced the hiring of Chase Blackburn as their next special teams coordinator.

Here are five things you should know about him:

1) Heart of a (Super Bowl) champion

Blackburn played eight of his 10 NFL seasons with the Giants, winning two Super Bowls (XLII and XLVI) with them.

His leaping interception early in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XLVI on Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s deep pass intended for tight end Rob Gronkowski was one of the game’s most memorable plays. Blackburn also helped the Giants end the Patriots’ bid at a perfect 18-0 season with New York’s victory over New England in Super Bowl XLII.

2) Special teams pride

Signed by the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Akron in 2005, Blackburn led them in special teams tackles for six straight years beginning with his rookie season. He was also named a Pro Bowl alternate as a cover specialist in 2008.”

“The Rams parted ways with Joe DeCamillis this offseason, choosing not to retain him as their special teams coordinator. He was the third coach to hold that title under Sean McVay since 2017, but the Rams are making another change.

They’re hiring Chase Blackburn as their special teams coordinator, bringing on the former NFL linebacker. He’s the Rams’ fourth ST coordinator since 2017, which is probably more than McVay would’ve liked to have.

Here are three things to know about Blackburn as he joins the Rams’ coaching staff:”

Rams Free Agency: Sign Broncos ‘Mauler’ OL Dalton Risner? (SportsIllustrated)

“The last time Denver Broncos offensive lineman Dalton Risner stepped foot inside the Los Angeles Rams’ SoFi Stadium, he made headlines for the wrong reason.

Risner was caught having a heated exchange with Broncos backup quarterback Brett Rypien in the midst of a Christmas Day blowout, with the Rams eventually winning 51-14.

But now, with Risner a free agent and the Rams needing help on the offensive line, there’s a chance the two could be seeing a lot more of one another - and hopefully on happier terms.

According to ESPN, the Rams are the “best fit” for Risner, who was rated as the No. 45 free agent available”

PFF proposes unlikely LA Rams trade Jalen Ramsey to the Dolphins (RamblinFan)

“The NFL Free Agency market officiall opens in three weeks. But the crazy NFL trade scenarios are already open for business, and the flavor of the month appears to include any and every possible trade scenario that involves the LA Rams and All-Pro defensive back Jalen Ramsey.

At one point, the Rams rumors were merely trade scenarios that greatly resembled children’s Christmas wish lists, a shopping list that began with “I wish the (insert fan’s favorite NFL team name) would trade for the LA Rams DB Jalen Ramsey,” and that was it. But those types of social media desires grew in number and volume.”

How much would Baker Mayfield cost the Rams to re-sign? (RamsWire)

“The Rams’ primary offseason needs are obvious. They could use offensive line help, pass rushers and a defensive back or two, but backup quarterback is an overlooked position that needs addressing.

When Matthew Stafford went down with a concussion and then a neck injury last season, we saw how far the offense dropped off without him under center. Just about every team that loses its starting quarterback for an extended period of time tends to struggle and regress on offense, but the Rams fell way off without Stafford.

John Wolford doesn’t look like the answer at QB2 and Bryce Perkins is athletic but limited as a passer. Baker Mayfield is the only one who managed to look somewhat capable in Sean McVay’s offense, winning two of his five games with the Rams.”

Eagles interviewed Rams’ Chris Shula for defensive coordinator job (RamsWire)

“Rams assistant coaches have been popular candidates for openings around the league this offseason, from head coaching positions to coordinator jobs. Defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator Chris Shula is the latest in the long line of Rams coaches drawing interest from other teams.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Eagles interviewed Shula for their defensive coordinator position. That job is open after Jonathan Gannon left to become the Cardinals’ head coach.

As Garafolo notes, Shula and Eagles coach Nick Sirianni were on the same staff with the Chargers from 2015-2016.”