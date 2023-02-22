The Los Angeles Rams 2022 season and performance by the team as a whole may not have electrified fans, but there is no dispute that there were still electrifying plays over the course of the 17 games. Despite the team playing with a losing record for the majority of the year and the lineup being devoid of starters, fans (or at least myself) witnessed signature moments for young and veteran players.

Sometimes we take for granted the moments in players careers or a franchise’s seasons. As a fan, you learn to appreciate the highs and lows. I thought it was fitting to compile a list of the top 15 plays to remember the best moments of the 2022 Rams.

Current list:

#15 - Tutu Atwell’s first NFL catch

#14 - Jalen Ramsey rocks Christian McCaffrey

#13 - Tutu Atwell burns Saints secondary for first NFL TD

Our next entry goes to a defensive rookie…

#12 - Cobie Durant finds endzone vs. Broncos

If there was a real positive in 2022, it was that Cobie Durant has the potential to be an elite defender in the NFL. The rookie came away with three interceptions and his last of the season went the distance.

Even though the Broncos waved the white flag with Brett Rypien playing in a blowout, Cobie Durant made him pay. Durant did a fantastic job of beating Freddie Swain to the inside at Rypien’s release. The inside leverage allowed him to undercut the route and take it the distance. The pick six was another display of Durant’s fast twitch ability and athleticism in the secondary, something that the Rams lack outside of Jalen Ramsey.

FINAL - Rams 51, Broncos 14



Rams cornerback Cobie Durant reached a top speed of 21.50 mph on his 85-yard pick six, the fastest speed reached by a Rams' ball carrier since Week 10, 2016. The score gave the Rams a 50-14 lead late in the fourth quarter.#DENvsLAR | #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/oIqPufV2LI — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) December 26, 2022

Durant’s fast ascension and the Rams tendency to develop young secondary players may be a reason the Rams consider a Ramsey trade (even though the dead cap is still unfavorable for Los Angeles).

Last April, I pinned Cobie Durant as a draft day fit for the Rams due to his smaller size, speed, and college ball production.



This season, he leads the Rams with 3 INTs and had a pick-six against the Broncos. pic.twitter.com/Ldxmu95YWx — Blaine Grisak (@bgrisakDTR) December 27, 2022