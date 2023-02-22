 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rams top-15 plays of 2022: No. 12, Cobie Durant finds endzone

Rookie cornerback recorded two interceptions, one for a pick-six

By Steven Ridings
/ new
NFL: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams 2022 season and performance by the team as a whole may not have electrified fans, but there is no dispute that there were still electrifying plays over the course of the 17 games. Despite the team playing with a losing record for the majority of the year and the lineup being devoid of starters, fans (or at least myself) witnessed signature moments for young and veteran players.

Sometimes we take for granted the moments in players careers or a franchise’s seasons. As a fan, you learn to appreciate the highs and lows. I thought it was fitting to compile a list of the top 15 plays to remember the best moments of the 2022 Rams.

Current list:

#15 - Tutu Atwell’s first NFL catch

#14 - Jalen Ramsey rocks Christian McCaffrey

#13 - Tutu Atwell burns Saints secondary for first NFL TD

Our next entry goes to a defensive rookie…

#12 - Cobie Durant finds endzone vs. Broncos

If there was a real positive in 2022, it was that Cobie Durant has the potential to be an elite defender in the NFL. The rookie came away with three interceptions and his last of the season went the distance.

Even though the Broncos waved the white flag with Brett Rypien playing in a blowout, Cobie Durant made him pay. Durant did a fantastic job of beating Freddie Swain to the inside at Rypien’s release. The inside leverage allowed him to undercut the route and take it the distance. The pick six was another display of Durant’s fast twitch ability and athleticism in the secondary, something that the Rams lack outside of Jalen Ramsey.

Durant’s fast ascension and the Rams tendency to develop young secondary players may be a reason the Rams consider a Ramsey trade (even though the dead cap is still unfavorable for Los Angeles).

Poll

Is Cobie Durant a future #1 cornerback?

view results
  • 63%
    Yes
    (12 votes)
  • 36%
    No
    (7 votes)
19 votes total Vote Now

More From Turf Show Times

Loading comments...