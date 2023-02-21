Rams Hire Chase Blackburn as new special teams coordinator

The Los Angeles Rams have made a new addition to their coaching staff. According to Pro Football Talk, Sean McVay has added Chase Blackburn as his new special teams coordinator.

After letting go of Joe DeCamillis following the season, the Rams have been in search of a new special teams coordinator and have found a replacement in Blackburn. The Rams special teams unit ranked 23rd in DVOA last year.

Blackburn was the special teams coordinator for the Carolina Panthers from 2018 to 2021 and spent last year with the Tennessee Titans as the assistant special teams coach. The Titans ranked 24th in special teams in 2022. Under Blackburn, the Panthers special teams units had rankings of 18th, 31st, 16th, and 24th.

Since letting go of John Fassel following the 2019 season, the Rams have struggled to find a replacement. Blackburn will mark McVay’s third special teams coordinator since Fassel’s departure. He hired John Bonamego heading into 2020. DeCamillis replaced Bonamego and was on the staff the last two seasons. Now Blackburn will look to come in and put his mark on the special teams unit.

Blackburn is just 39 years old and played in the NFL for 10 seasons. He’s been coaching special teams since 2016.

This offseason will be an important one for the Rams special teams unit. All of their major special teams pieces are set to hit free agency, including Matt Gay, Riley Dixon, Brandon Powell, and Matthew Orzech.

Blackburn is the latest addition to the Rams coaching staff, but he won’t be the last. The Rams still need to replace Thomas Brown who left for the Panthers as their offensive coordinator last week. Greg Olson also went to Seattle to be the Seahawks’ quarterback coach. Chris Shula is also interviewing for the Philadelphia Eagles’ open defensive coordinator position.