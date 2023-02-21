Sean McVay might not be done losing assistant coaches

Sean McVay’s coaching staff has been poached year after year since he joined the Los Angeles Rams in 2017. After a down year this past season, it seemed things were going to be different this time around - but now attrition is setting in once again.

The Philadelphia Eagles have interviewed Rams defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator Chris Shula for their vacant defensive coordinator position, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Shula and Eagles HC Nick Sirianni worked together on the then-San Diego Chargers staff back in 2015. The Eagles lost both their OC, Shane Steichen, and DC, Jonathan Gannon, to head coaching jobs after losing Super Bowl LVII to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Among the #Eagles defensive coordinator interviews to date: #Rams DBs coach/pass game coordinator Chris Shula and Michigan DC Jesse Minter, sources say. Shula and Nick Sirianni were together on the #Chargers’ coaching staff 2015-16. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 21, 2023

The Rams were able to retain defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, who was a finalist for the head coaching role with the Indianapolis Colts. McVay moved on from offensive coordinator Liam Coen and brought in a familar face - Mike LaFleur - brother of McVay’s first OC Matt LaFleur. This was shaping up to be the best coaching staff the Rams have had for a while, but then the losses started piling up.

The Carolina Panthers poached running backs coach and assistant head coach Thomas Brown for their OC vacancy under Frank Reich. LA’s division rival Seattle Seahawks hired senior offensive assistant Greg Olson for their opening at QB’s coach. Shula could be the third coach to leave McVay’s staff in the span of just one week.

Philadelphia has also interviewed Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, who’s working under Jim Harbaugh but also has experience under John Harbaugh with the Baltimore Ravens. The Eagles have also visited with former Wisconsin DC and former NFL safety Jim Leonhard, so Sirianni has spread a wide net across both the NFL and college ranks.

The Rams are still searching for at least a special teams coordinator, but they likely had other assistant positions to fill even before potentially losing Shula. LA has historically not announced the coaching staff until the full group has been assembled.

