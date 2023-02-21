Dalton Risner named best fit for Rams in free agency

NFL free agency is right around the corner and the Los Angeles Rams will be looking to make improvements to their roster after a 5-12 season. However, without a lot of cap-space, making any significant move is going to be difficult.

In lieu of free agency, ESPN’s Matt Bowen selected the best team fits for the top-50 available players. It’s no surprise that for the Rams, Bowen selected a player on the offensive line. That player was guard Dalton Risner from the Denver Broncos. Here’s what Bowen had to say,

“The Rams are cash-strapped, but they would be wise to make some room for Risner to bolster the interior of the offensive line. He’s a close-quarter mauler at left guard who displays a strong and rugged style of play. Risner ranked 10th in the league in run block win rate this past season among guards (74.4%) and he can set an anchor in pass pro. Los Angeles must fix their offensive line issues after giving up 59 sacks (third most).”

Risner is a little bigger than the Rams typically have gone for at the guard position, standing at almost 6’5. However, there’s no question that Risner would be an upgrade for the Rams on the offensive line.

According to Pro Football Focus, Risner ranked 19th in pass-blocking and just 43rd in run-blocking. Risner’s 29 pressures allowed last season were also a career high. Would Risner be worth the big contract likely coming to him?

His market value and projected contract via PFF is predicted at four years, $33M with $20M guaranteed for an average of $8.25M per year. This is similar to Spotrac that has predicted his value at four years, $38M for an average of $9.5M per year.

Risner has average PFF grades throughout his career, but is solid on the interior. It is fair to question if he’s worth that contract over someone like Nate Herbig from the Jets who would be much cheaper or even Andre Dillard.

Currently $15M over the cap, the Rams need to make some moves before free agency begins. Following a 5-12 season, Les Snead and co. have their work cut out for them.