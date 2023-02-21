Random Ramsdom: Amon-Ra St. Brown seems in favor of Lions adding Jalen Ramsey

Amon-Ra St. Brown recruits Jalen Ramsey to Lions (ramswire)

“There’s been plenty of talk about the Los Angeles Rams possibly moving on from Jalen Ramsey this offseason as they attempt to “remodel” their team, as GM Les Snead put it. Ramsey himself weighed in on the matter, guaranteeing that he won’t be cut but saying “maybe” he could be traded.

Given his contract and his trade value, there’s almost no chance the Rams will flat-out cut him. If that were to happen, though, Amon-Ra St. Brown wants him to join the Lions. St. Brown made his pitch to Ramsey on his podcast, “St. Brown Brothers,” using Jared Goff as a selling point for the Rams’ All-Pro cornerback.

“I keep seeing these Jalen Ramsey (rumors) – they might release him, or how that’s gonna work,” St. Brown said. “Jalen, if you can hear this, I know you played with Goff before. Detroit might seem like a landing spot, my guy. Talk to me, talk to me.”

Report: Seahawks to hire Greg Olson as quarterbacks coach (fieldgulls)

“Last week the Seattle Seahawks saw quarterbacks coach Dave Canales accept a promotion to become the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, leaving his old position with Seattle open. Canales inherits an interesting mess at quarterback for the Bucs, with the retirement of Tom Brady and more questions than answers when it comes to Kyle Trask, who is set to enter his third year in the NFL.

In addition, for the Seahawks it set up the interesting question of who would take over the duties left by the departure of Canales, and according to a report Monday, the team has made a decision.

The Seahawks are expected to hire Rams senior offensive assistant Greg Olson as their next quarterbacks coach, sources say. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) February 20, 2023

Greg Olson is not to be confused with tight end Greg Olsen, nor is he to be confused with former closer for the Baltimore Orioles Gregg Olson. Olson joins the Seahawks after having spent 2022 helping the Los Angeles Rams implode, after having been with the Las Vegas Raiders during the Jon Gruden tenure.”

2023 NFL free agency rankings for every position (pff)

David Carr: QB Derek Carr’s free agency will be ‘long process’ (nfl.com)

“Carr is expected to take his time and as many visits to talk with potential suitors as he can, his older brother David said Monday on NFL Total Access.

“It’s gonna be a long process,” David Carr said. “He wants to do his due diligence and see as many places as he can to get a feel for what the best place for him will be.”

Thus far, Carr has visited with the New Orleans Saints and head coach Dennis Allen, who drafted him to the Raiders in 2014, and the New York Jets over this past weekend.

“Derek had a great trip,” David said, adding he hit it off with head coach Robert Saleh. “He went there to get a feel for how they work from the top down.”

The 2023 offseason portends to have myriad open spots for starting quarterbacks, including New Orleans, New York, the Washington Commanders, Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts and more.

Unlike other impending free agents, Carr is available to sign now after he was cut loose by the Raiders on Feb. 14, becoming a free agent for the initial instance in his nine-season career. He was released ahead of a Feb. 15 deadline that would have guaranteed him $40.4 million in future salary under his Las Vegas contract.

A starter since he was drafted, Carr has racked up 35,222 career yards passing and 217 touchdown passes — each of those Raiders franchise records.”

2023 NFL Two-Round Mock Draft: Raiders replace Derek Carr; Seahawks, Lions make most of four picks each (cbssports)

“The Saints worked their way back into the first round when the Broncos hired former New Orleans coach Sean Payton, but because it’s the No. 29 pick, there’s no chance the team will be in the running for the top four quarterbacks unless there’s some plan to move way up the board. Instead, the Saints wait until the ninth pick in the second round (40th overall) to take Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker, a legit Heisman Trophy candidate who tore his ACL late in the season and missed the Senior Bowl and likely won’t be able to work out prior to the draft.

But what Hooker put on tape in 2022 should be more than enough to convince teams that he’s a Day 2 talent all day long. And he could do for New Orleans what he did for the Vols: revitalize a flagging offense and get New Orleans right back in the playoff mix. (It helps to play in the NFC South.)

Meanwhile, in our first two-round mock draft of the 2023 cycle, 10 cornerbacks go off the board, followed by eight edge rushers and 14 offensive linemen (eight tackles, and three each at guard and center). Perhaps most surprising, five running backs are selected.”