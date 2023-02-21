The Los Angeles Rams 2022 season and performance by the team as a whole may not have electrified fans, but there is no dispute that there were still electrifying plays over the course of the 17 games. Despite the team playing with a losing record for the majority of the year and the lineup being devoid of starters, fans (or at least myself) witnessed signature moments for young and veteran players.

Sometimes we take for granted the moments in players careers or a franchise’s seasons. As a fan, you learn to appreciate the highs and lows. I thought it was fitting to compile a list of the top 15 plays to remember the best moments of the 2022 Rams.

Current list:

#15 - Tutu Atwell’s first NFL catch

#14 - Jalen Ramsey rocks Christian McCaffrey

The next highlight reel is…

#13 - Tutu Atwell burns Saints secondary for first career TD

62 yards for the 1st career touchdown for #Rams WR Tutu Atwell from Matthew Staffordpic.twitter.com/H7mMU7GQ7V — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 20, 2022

By the time the Los Angeles Rams traveled to face the New Orleans Saints in Week 11, the team had lost Cooper Kupp and the majority of their offense line. This ended up being Matthew Stafford’s last game after suffering a second concussion and neck & spinal contusion.

It ended up being Stafford’s best game of the 2022 season, despite just playing one half. Stafford connected with Tutu Atwell on a deep ball down the left sideline, showing off Stafford’s arm strength and Atwell’s speed.

Even though the Rams would end up losing 27-20 and fall to 3-7 at the time, the narrative surrounding Tutu Atwell being able to compete in the NFL began to shift. NFL fans questioned why the speedy wideout wasn’t targeted again and only on the field for six other snaps...

The Rams WRs have a group chat and Tutu Atwell said usually it's "all business" but that Cooper Kupp sent a note praising him for his first NFL touchdown yesterday and added a message to the other WRs, saying, "keep going." — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) November 21, 2022

Atwell would go on to play significantly more down the stretch of the season. While his numbers aren’t noteworthy, his integration into the offense became steady. Sean McVay even admitted to his mistake of not utilizing Atwell more often and that Atwell had earned more opportunities moving forward.

#13 wouldn’t be the last time that Atwell found his name on this list.