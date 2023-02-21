Matthew Stafford disrespected in 2023 MVP odds

Matthew Stafford currently has the 19th best odds to win the MVP award in 2023 according the DraftKings Sportsbook which ranks behind other quarterbacks such as Kenny Pickett, Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, Brock Purdy, and Trevor Lawrence. While the list may highlight several of the league’s newest talents under center it is also a list suspect of unproven signal-callers with Wilson being the exception.

Stafford is coming off a down season after winning a Super Bowl in his first season with the Los Angeles Rams but still has arguably one of the best arms in the game to pair with one of the best receivers in the league.

The disrespect Super Bowl Champion Matthew Stafford gets is unreal.



Top 5 QB in the NFL and it’s not a debate. pic.twitter.com/VxbzJRRYNv — Lachie (@Tayinho) May 18, 2022

This is how the quarterbacks listed before Stafford in the MVP odds did in 2022:

Kenny Pickett (13 games)

2404 passing yard, 63% completion rate, 7 touchdowns, 9 interceptions, 76.7 QBR

Russell Wilson (15 games)

3524 passing yards, 60.5% completion rate, 16 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, 84.4 QBR

Justin Fields (15 games)

2242 passing yards, 60.4% completion rate, 17 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, 85.2 QBR

Brock Purdy (9 games)

1374 passing yards, 67.1% completion rate, 13 touchdowns, 4 interceptions, 107.3 QBR

Trevor Lawrence (17 games)

4113 passing yards, 66.3% completion rate, 25 touchdowns, 8 interceptions, 95.2 QBR

Stafford in 2021 (17 games)

4886 passing yards, 67.2% completion rate, 41 touchdowns, 17 interceptions, 102.9 QBR

It remains to be seen if Stafford will be able to come back to his previous form during his Super Bowl run but the same questions that surround him also can be asked of the other QBs listed above. After some injuries last season the Rams veteran quarterback should be returning from the offseason the healthiest he has been in awhile with a receiving corps that is still one of the best in the league and the unit possibly improving even more in free agency.

With the offseason just beginning there is no telling what the Rams will look like six months from now but we can at the very least assume the offense will look very different from McVay’s passed teams with the arrival of new offensive coordinate Mike LaFleur. There are a number of concerns surrounding the Rams organization after a disappointing campaign in 2022 but one thing is for certain, Stafford continues to be disrespected by the league.

Name another QB that leads a game-winning Td drive in the Super Bowl and doesn’t win MVP. Only Matthew Stafford. Congrats to Kupp. Caps off a vest season. The media hate on Stafford just won’t stop though. — Blaine Grisak (@bgrisakDTR) February 14, 2022

Where does Stafford land on your quarterback rankings? Who are you putting your money on to take MVP next season? Let’s discuss!