Rams lose offensive assistant to division rival

The Seattle Seahawks are expected to hire Greg Olson as their next QB coach, per Jonathan Jones of CBS.

The Seahawks are expected to hire Rams senior offensive assistant Greg Olson as their next quarterbacks coach, sources say. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) February 20, 2023

Olson was a senior offensive assistant for the Los Angeles Rams during the 2022 season. This was his second stint on Sean McVay’s staff - Olson left the Rams after one season in 2018 to join Jon Gruden with the Oakland and later Las Vegas Raiders as offensive coordinator. He was also the offensive coordinator for the then-St. Louis Rams in 2006 under Scott Linehan.

Olson joins Pete Carroll’s staff and will work under former Ram Shane Waldron. Waldron was the tight ends coach and passing game coordinator under McVay from 2017-2020 before moving over to the division rival. The Seahawks recently lost QB coach Dave Canales to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who hired the long-time Carroll assistant as their next offensive coordinator.

This is the second offensive assistant the Rams have lost within the last week, as running backs coach and assistant head coach Thomas Brown was named the OC for the Carolina Panthers under Frank Reich.

The Rams have yet to announce the 2023 coaching staff, but the departures of Brown and Olson could allow new offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur to make his own hires. LA has already announced the hire of offensive line coach Ryan Wendell from the Buffalo Bills.

Follow Turf Show Times on social media for instant updates as Sean McVay re-tools his coaching staff ahead of the 2023 season.