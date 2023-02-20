Random Ramsdom: PFF suggests that LA could cut Brian Allen

PFF lists Brian Allen as potential cut candidate for Rams (ramswire)

“The Los Angeles Rams will have to get somewhat creative to free up cap space this offseason, which includes moving on from players on the current roster. Ahead of free agency, PFF’s Brad Spielberger listed Brian Allen as a potential cut candidate for the Rams this offseason.

Spielberger’s reasoning for Allen’s potential release is connected to his inability to remain healthy.

Allen has $1 million in 2023 salary already guaranteed, and $2 million more is set to become fully guaranteed on March 19, but the Rams may not let that happen after Allen had another season derailed by injury — unfortunately, a familiar situation with the talented center who can quickly get to the second level as a zone run blocker.

Since the 2020 season, Allen has missed 26 games for the Rams due to injury. With Allen’s inability to remain healthy, the Rams may elect to release him before $2 million becomes guaranteed on March 19.

If Allen were to be released before June 1, the Rams would create $2.01 million in cap savings while accruing $4.2 million in dead cap. On the other hand, cutting Allen after June 1 would free up $4.4 million while taking on $1.8 million in dead cap.”

LA Rams roster: Quick tour of NFL waiver wire (ramblinfan)

“Have you ever wondered what it means to check out the NFL Waiver Wire? Perhaps you have been doing so for quite some time. But there may be those who follow the LA Rams, or the NFL in general, who have never dallied in the exercise. While I will admit that I am not expert in the field, I have used the tools that are readily available at times to do some research over the availability of players in a particular position group.

And so, it occurred to me that perhaps it’s as good of a time as any to share what I’ve learned, and give everyone who so desires the opportunity to check it out for themselves. It’s not a difficult matter at all, but it does need to come with a few tips to avoid the trial and error method of learning what information can find on the site.

For starters, this list is comprehensive. Each month is shown in reverse chronological order. That means the latest and most recent data is shown first. If there are more names than one screen can display, there is a “NEXT PAGE,” button at the bottom of the page. But beware! There is no “Previous Page” button as you move on the page, so be sure that you get any information from that page before moving on. The site lists player transactions in the following categories:

NFL Waiver Wire categories

Trades - This lists the players who are traded, and will have activity after the 2023 NFL season starts on March 15, at 1:00 pm PT.

Signings - This list reflects the players (free agents) who have been signed to teams’ rosters. Right now, the signings reflect players signed to Reserve/Future contracts.

Reserve List - This typically reflects the players who are placed on injured reserve.

Waivers - This list is one you need to pay attention to. The list not only names players who are released by teams, but if you check the top will show From and To teams. That means, it will also detail the team who is awarded that player via waivers if it should occur. You can identify which players have been claimed by waivers as their From and To team icons are different.

Terminations - This list is seldom populated, but when it is, it’s worth a look. A player who is not subject to NFL Waivers is reflected here. One such player to keep an eye on is former Raiders QB Derek Carr, who has be terminated by the Las Vegas Raiders. He is a free agent, and can be signed by any team at any time.

Other - Occasionally, a player falls into a category that does not match any of the previously listed categories. When that happens, they are listed here. It’s not common, but a category that you should keep an eye on.”

Rams Free Agency: Cut Joe Noteboom, Sign Patriots Lineman Isaiah Wynn? (fannation/ramsdigest)

“In Michael Gallagher’s latest byline for Yardbarker, Noteboom is presented as a salary cap casualty.

Among those mentioned as a potential solution is New England Patriots tackle Isaiah Wynn.

“Noteboom allowed the second-most hits, and the third-most sacks and pressures on the team in 2022, and he played in just six games. Rob Havenstein had a solid season and although Ty Nsekhe is 37 and a free agent, he could be brought back on a team-friendly deal. With a $15.5M cap hit, Noteboom could be the odd man out on L.A.’s offensive line. The $8.5M the Rams would save from cutting Noteboom post-June 1 could be reinvested in another tackle. There’s also sure to be plenty of reasonably-priced free agents to think about as well including Andre Dillard, Isaiah Wynn and Riley Reiff.”

Wynn was drafted by the Patriots with the 23rd overall pick in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, using a pick acquired from the Rams in a trade that sent wide receiver Brandin Cooks to Los Angeles. Wynn was a member of the Patriots team which defeated Los Angeles in Super Bowl LIII.”

Chiefs’ Super Bowl success started with historic 2022 draft class (nfl.com)

“Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones and many of the usual Kansas City Chiefs suspects drew rightful acclaim for their odyssey to Super Bowl LVII triumph.

However, the Chiefs’ stars were buoyed by a 2022 NFL Draft class that will now go down as one of the most successful in league chronicle.

Led by four rookie Super Bowl starters, the Chiefs’ 2022 class of first-year players combined for 61 starts this season, the most since 1991 for a Super Bowl winner, according to NFL Research.

From first-rounder Trent McDuffie and George Karlaftis to seventh-rounders Jaylen Watson and Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City got a score of hefty contributions from its youngsters this past season — along with a nod to the club’s dynastic hopes ahead.

While AFC West rivals the Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos grabbed headlines in the offseason with big-name free-agent signings and trades, the Chiefs replenished their roster with what is now a celebrated group of rookies.”

DK Metcalf to Undergo NFL Drug Test After NBA Celebrity Game MVP Award, Viral Video (bleacherreport)

“Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf was contacted by NFL officials for an offseason drug test, just days after video of his leaping ability was showcased in a viral video.

Metcalf’s physical prowess was on full display over the past week, with one viral video of him leaping catching a pass getting a ton of attention, along with his brilliant performance in the 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

NFL drug tests are random during the offseason, and players can be tested up to six times. The fact that Metcalf showed up on drug testing lists was a mere coincidence, but a funny one at that.”