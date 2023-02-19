Random Ramsdom: Was there a reason Thomas Brown wasn’t promoted?

Why didn’t the Rams promote Thomas Brown to offensive coordinator? (RamsWire)

“He started out as the running backs coach in 2020, was promoted to assistant head coach in 2021 and took on a greater role within the offense as the tight ends coach in 2022. The Rams had the opportunity to keep him, but they chose not to take that step.

On Friday, the Panthers agreed to terms with Thomas Brown, making him their new offensive coordinator. Brown has been regarded as a promising young coach in Los Angeles, one McVay has spoken highly of every step of the way.

When Coen left for Lexington this offseason, there was an opening at offensive coordinator on McVay’s staff. The Rams filled it by hiring Mike LaFleur, a longtime friend of McVay’s, but they could have very easily done what the Panthers just did: made Brown their offensive coordinator.”

Where do the LA Rams stand in terms of coaching staff today? (RamblinFan)

“While the LA Rams still have to hire a new and competent Special Teams Coordinator, the Rams have their two keystone roles filled. The newcomer to the group is Offensive Coordinator Mike LaFleur, who was the New York Jets OC in 2021-22. He followed San Francisco 49ers DC Robert Saleh when he took over the head coaching role to become the Jets offensive coordinator. Prior to that role, he was the 49ers passing game coordinator, and worked with their wide receivers as well.

OC –Mike LaFleur

DC- Raheem Morris

STC – vacant

The Rams may not hire a Special Teams Coordinator in the immediate future, but that role is critical to the chances of success in the 2023 NFL season and beyond. While the Rams may not spotlight their special teams performance, significant personnel decisions have to be made regarding the expired contracts of all Special Teams specialists on the team.”

Watch: Former Rams QB Luis Perez throws the first TD pass of XFL’s 2023 season (RamsWire)

“Former Rams hopeful Luis Perez never threw a touchdown pass in the NFL, but he’s thriving in spring leagues. After throwing the first touchdown pass of the USFL’s inaugural season last year, Perez did the same in the XFL this spring.

On Saturday, Perez hit Jeff Badet for the first touchdown of the XFL’s 2023 season, a 5-yard strike after navigating the pocket and eluding the pressure. Perez is the starting quarterback for the Vegas Vipers, one of the eight teams in the revived XFL.”

What can Panthers expect from new OC Thomas Brown, and how will his arrival impact Frank Reich’s play-calling decision?

A deep dive with old friend ⁦@JourdanRodrigue⁩.

Happy weekend. https://t.co/JCDq2UgRsm — Joe Person (@josephperson) February 18, 2023

Top Rams News: Offseason needs, early 2023 projections and more (TheRams.com)

“While PFF identified one need, NFL.com’s Dan Parr and Eric Edholm identified multiple positional needs for each team. Their choices? Edge, offensive lineman and defensive back.

“The Rams will need better play inside the trenches if they’re going to bounce back from the worst season of the Sean McVay era,” Parr wrote.

ESPN’s way-too-early power rankings and describing each team’s offseason in three or less words

The Rams check in at No. 22 in ESPN’s way-too-early power rankings for 2023, while their offseason in three words was summarized by beat writer Sarah Barshop as: “Start camp healthy.”

“The silver lining of missing the playoffs for the Rams is that they will have an extended offseason to get healthy, something they desperately needed last season,” Barshop wrote as part of her analysis.”