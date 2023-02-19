Imagining Sean McVay and Tom Brady sharing a broadcast booth

Imagine for your amusement the fastest rising NFL head coach in recent memory, and the one who is affectionately referred to as the GOAT, teaming up as NFL broadcasters.

A few years ago this wouldn’t have seemed possible. Today it seems highly unlikely, but one, two, three or five years from now, could you imagine Sean McVay and Tom Brady teaming up in the broadcast booth together? I can.

The two will forever be tied together for football related reasons. Brady and the New England Patriots beat McVay in the head coach’s first Super Bowl appearance. Later McVay and his Los Angeles Rams knocked #12 and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers out of the playoffs. Sean has proven to be an innovative coach and charming personality, and Tom Terrific has proven to be one of the greatest winners in all of sports. The two could have plenty to talk about when it comes to commentary for an NFL game.

Sean McVay, joking, when asked what he thought of Tom Brady's retiring and unretiring: "I was thinking, sh--, man, can we get this guy the hell out of this league.” — Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) March 29, 2022

It’s been reported that Brady already signed a deal with Fox and he’s said that he will take 2023 to learn the ropes before jumping in by 2024 at the soonest. And there is constant speculation that McVay will inevitably join the broadcasting ranks too. Looking at the amount of money that broadcasters like Tony Romo are reportedly bringing in, and the potential for even bigger deals in the future, how could McVay and Brady not consider these opportunities? Brady could make more per year in the booth than he made during his NFL career. Would a network be able to afford both of these guys at the same time or in the same broadcast?

Of course, neither Brady or McVay is a play-by-play announcer, so they would require a third. But this has been the case on Monday Night Football in the past. Brady and McVay could also be broadcast rivals.

Would McVay want to go to Fox? They’d work together, travel together, call some big games and pick each other’s brains. A year ago, Sean Payton left the NFL for Fox, then returned to football this year to become the head coach of the Denver Broncos.

With Sean McVay committing today to the Rams, the two highest-profile potential TV NFL analysts for the 2022 season now figure to be Sean Payton and Tom Brady. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 25, 2022

McVay could always follow a similar route. Go to the booth until the right football opportunity comes along. As the youngest head coach in the NFL for seven straight years, McVay has decades left to return to football. Even Rex Ryan is reportedly eyeing a potential return to the NFL, seven years after his last job, to work with Payton in Denver.

However the two of them broadcasting together doesn’t seem totally impossible to me. The coach who brought glory to LA, teaming up with the quarterback who brought glory to Boston. It’s a dream for a network, but it would have to be with Fox given Brady’s massive deal there. Given that Fox Sport is based in L.A. already, and covers the NFC, the relationship is pre-existing. Perhaps when Fox next gets the Super Bowl, they’d want Brady and McVay covering the game in some capacity together.

As interesting as it might be, for now we’ll settle for McVay continuing to coach the Rams, and Rams’ fans can be thankful Tom Brady retired. For good. Probably.