Thomas Brown set to join Carolina Panthers coaching staff

The Los Angeles Rams are losing a key member of their coaching staff. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Carolina Panthers are set to hire Rams assistant head coach Thomas Brown to be their offensive coordinator.

The #Panthers are offering #Rams assistant head coach and TEs coach Thomas Brown their offensive coordinator job, per me and @TomPelissero. They’ll now work out a deal. He had his second interview in Carolina and continued to impress. An important hire for coach Frank Reich. pic.twitter.com/wsNr6junGU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 17, 2023

Brown has been a candidate for the Rams offensive coordinator position the last two years, but Sean McVay has instead hired Liam Coen and Mike LaFleur. With the number of openings this offseason, it seemed like only a matter of time before Brown left for a better opportunity elsewhere.

The loss of Thomas Brown is a big one for the Rams. Brown started coaching tight ends last year. However, after Ra’Shaad Samples left for Arizona State in the middle of the season, Brown became more hands on with the running backs. It was around this time that Cam Akers had his resurgence and finished with 410 yards over the season’s final four games. Akers became the first Rams running back since Todd Gurley in his rookie season to rush for 100 yards in three consecutive games.

Brown joins a talented coaching staff in Carolina. New head coach Frank Reich hired Ejiro Evero as his defensive coordinator and has added Jim Caldwell and Deuce Staley to his offensive staff. Reich now adds one of the better up-and-coming coaches in the NFL in Brown.

Replacing Brown won’t be easy for McVay. Brown has been with the Rams since 2020 when he joined as the team’s running back coach. In two quick years he became McVay’s right-hand man and assistant head coach. He was well-respected in the building. Last season, he entered a new role coaching tight ends before moving back to running backs.

McVay still has a few holes on the coaching staff to fill before the team can start fully focusing on 2023.