Contract of Rams cornerback voids on Friday

This was all set to happen, but Troy Hill is officially headed to free agency. The veteran Los Angeles Rams cornerback’s contract voided on Friday, a year after the team traded with the Cleveland Browns to bring him back.

Is Hill going to try and run it back with the Rams?

The contracts of 6 different players void today: Lions WR D.J. Chark, Dolphins OT Eric Fisher, Rams CB Troy Hill, Colts DE Yannick Ngakoue, Steelers CB Cam Sutton & 49ers safety Jimmie Ward. The players will be UFAs when the 2023 league year starts on March 15. — Joel Corry (@corryjoel) February 17, 2023

Truth be told, it was easy to forget that Troy Hill reunited with the Rams. After spending five seasons in L.A., starting 16 games in 2020 and leading the NFL in interception return yards with two pick-sixes that year, Hill left in free agency for the Browns in 2021. He played in 12 games, made four starts, had two sacks and zero interceptions.

The Rams made a trade to bring Hill back after losing Darious Williams in free agency but he didn’t have much of an impact. Over 12 games, Hill was targeted 56 times according to Pro-Football-Reference, allowing 40 catches for 421 yards, three touchdowns, with one interception.

Hill only cost $2.5 million against the cap last year.