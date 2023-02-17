The Los Angeles Rams 2022 season and performance by the team as a whole may not have electrified fans, but there is no dispute that there were still electrifying plays over the course of the 17 games. Despite the team playing with a losing record for the majority of the year and the lineup being devoid of starters, fans (or at least myself) witnessed signature moments for young and veteran players.

Sometimes we take for granted the moments in players careers or a franchise’s seasons. As a fan, you learn to appreciate the highs and lows. I thought it was fitting to compile a list of the top 15 plays to remember the best moments of the 2022 Rams.

We start 15 with Tutu.

#15 - Tutu Atwell hauls in first NFL reception

Tutu Atwell's first NFL catch gains 58 yards against Trevon Diggspic.twitter.com/3a9nwI18fW — TurfShowTimes (@TurfShowTimes) October 9, 2022

Heading into the 2022 season, Tutu Atwell was considered a bust by Rams fans. Having failed to secure a catch in his rookie season and suffering a season-ending shoulder injury in Week 8 @ Houston, many were ready to move on from the 2021 second round pick. Atwell did not help his situation to start 2022. He dropped his first NFL target in Week 1 versus the Buffalo Bills.

But… in Week 5 of the 2022 season - Matthew Stafford finally hit his speedy target on a deep ball over the middle against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs. Atwell will likely forever remember his first NFL catch. Who wouldn’t? It was significant because it became the launching point for the second round pick to gain confidence for the remainder of the year.

On Tutu Atwell's first catch -- measuring 54 yds -- he hit 21.46 MPH per Next Gen Stats. 2nd fastest speed by a @RamsNFL player this season, second only to the route Tutu ran at ARI in Week 3 that was incomplete (21.68 MPH). — J.B. Long (@JB_Long) October 9, 2022

The Rams struggled to have a deep passing offense all season. Around the league, NFL defenses adjusted and began playing Cover 2 and Cover 4 on a routine basis to keep everything underneath. This was one of the few times Los Angeles was able to successfully dial up an explosive play.