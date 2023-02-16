Randon Ramsdom: Potential moves Rams could make to manage their cap situation

Rams have one month to get under the cap. Two moves can get them there. (ramswire)

“It doesn’t take an expert to understand the Los Angeles Rams aren’t in the best shape salary cap-wise. They’re currently $14.1 million over the salary cap, which has been set at $224.8 million for the 2023 season.

It’s not an issue that they’re over the limit right now because the new league year doesn’t start for another month. On March 15, however, they have to be under the cap, per league rules. They’re also not the only team with more than $224.8 million allocated to players at the moment. There are 13 other teams that are over the cap, too.

With one month until the deadline, the Rams need to make some moves to clear up some space. Whether that’s releasing players or restructuring their contracts, there are multiple avenues to freeing up money.

Two simple moves can get them under the cap before March 15, and it doesn’t require them to release anyone. First, they can restructure Cooper Kupp’s contract, thus creating $14.19 million in cap space. That almost gets them under the cap right there. The second move they can make is restructuring Bobby Wagner’s contract, which would save them another $7.75 million in 2023.

After those moves, the Rams would have $7.82 million in cap space, according to Over The Cap.

It would make sense for them to tweak those two contracts because it’s highly unlikely that the Rams want to move on from either player anytime soon.

If they restructure Aaron Donald’s deal, it’ll cause some pain in 2024 in the event that he retires. A restructure of Matthew Stafford’s contract would only save $251,250 in 2023, so his deal isn’t worth touching. Leonard Floyd could conceivably be a cap casualty, and there are rumors swirling about the possibility of dealing Jalen Ramsey.”

Should Rams Consider Using Late Draft Pick On A Quarterback? (fannation/ramsdigest)

“While some teams are preparing for free agency with a major hole to fill at the quarterback position, the Los Angeles Rams can rest comfortably knowing they are not among them.

Of course, they do have their fair share of holes to fill across the roster, but quarterback isn’t one of them. Well, starting quarterback that is.

Matthew Stafford is undoubtedly the starting quarterback for the Rams, and for good reason. After all, he is just one season removed from leading Los Angeles to a Super Bowl victory in his first season.

However, as was shown in 2022, a good backup quarterback is paramount. Just look at divisional rivals the San Francisco 49ers, who reached the NFC championship game with a third-string, seventh-round rookie quarterback.

Which begs the question, how should the Rams address the backup quarterback role this offseason?

Baker Mayfield showed flashes of what made him a No. 1 overall pick in his stint with the Rams, but he also showed why he was released from the Panthers as well. Then there was the duo of Bryce Perkins and John Wolford, neither of which inspired much confidence in their four combined starts.

The Rams could opt to bring Mayfield back, however, there is no guarantee the quarterback will want to settle for a backup role.

Another option, however, is the draft. While the Rams have limited capital to work with in the draft, they could see fit to get a rookie quarterback in the later rounds to sit behind Stafford.”

Rams Ex Coach Kevin Carberry Lands with New Team (fannation/ramsdigest)

“Former Los Angeles Rams offensive line coach Kevin Carberry has been hired by the New Orleans Saints to be their next assistant for the o-line, per reports Wednesday from ESPN.

Carberry, who had been with the Rams since 2021, was one of the many names on the chopping block during LA’s massive staff overhaul on Jan. 18.

Carberry, Special Teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis, defensive backs coach Jonathan Cooley, assistant defensive line coach Skyler Jones and Defensive Assistant Lance Schulters were all let go after a disappointing 5-12 season.”

NEW RAMS OC MIKE LAFLEUR FOCUSED ON BRINGING ‘BIG-PLAY OFFENSE’ BACK TO L.A. (foxsports)

“LaFleur takes over for Liam Coen, who returned to his role as offensive coordinator for Kentucky after one season serving as the OC of the Rams.

“How can we attack and put pressure on them pre-snap with our motions, with our formations, with our cadence?” LaFleur said, when asked about his philosophy on offense. “And then, obviously after that, marrying it with the run and the pass — making all this stuff look as similar as possible and putting all that pressure on the defense.

“I keep saying the word attack. That’s what this system’s always been based on, being able to again put the pressure, attack … do whatever you got to do that fits within this roster.”

Key members on the offensive side of the ball — including quarterback Matthew Stafford, receiver Cooper Kupp and several offensive linemen — dealt with various injuries throughout the 2022 campaign, which led to the Rams having their worst performance on offense since McVay took over as the team’s head coach.”

Bengals suggested as possible Jalen Ramsey landing spot if Rams cut CB (bengalswire)

“The Cincinnati Bengals might be on the hunt for help at cornerback this offseason.

With Eli Apple and Tre Flowers slated for free agency and No. 1 corner Chidobe Awuzie still coming back from an injury, the team might look for help in free agency and/or the draft.

So what about Jalen Ramsey?

Ramsey — for now — remains under contract with the Los Angeles Rams, but has been a point of speculation as a possible cap cut.

In fact, Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon uses that point as a way to suggest the Bengals could be a top candidate for Ramsey if he’s cut:

“The Cincinnati Bengals are obviously a perennial contender at this point, but they’re arguably missing a piece to take that next step and capture their first-ever Vince Lombardi Trophy. It’s possible that a defense that wasn’t a top-10 unit in DVOA in 2022 needs an impact player like Ramsey, who would be considered a huge upgrade over impending free agent Eli Apple.”

Given what the Bengals have been able to get out of someone like Apple on cheap contracts in the current Lou Anarumo defense, it’s hard to imagine they pay up big for a free agent at the spot. They have to worry about spending big on Joe Burrow’s extension and their own free agents — they might be more likely to pay up big for an offensive lineman.

Still, it would be hard to complain if they did pursue Ramsey, who is still just 28 years old and earned an 86.4 PFF grade last year. He’d be an upgrade and solid presence to help along Cam Taylor-Britt.”