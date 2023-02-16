Rams could be top landing spot for Khalil Mack if released by Chargers

If anyone thought the Rams were in a tough cap situation, their roommate in the Los Angeles Chargers might have given them a run for their money. The Chargers are in trouble financially, especially considering they’re going to sign quarterback Justin Herbert to a massive contract extension in the near future. Here is a look at some of their potential cap casualties:

The Chargers will need to cut players to become cap compliant, writes @danielrpopper.



Possible cap casualties:

◻️ Khalil Mack

◻️ Keenan Allen

◻️ Gerald Everett



More: https://t.co/suaGw0NMqz pic.twitter.com/0DSnhEeZpM — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) February 6, 2023

If the LA Chargers designate Khalil Mack as a post-June 1st release they will save $22.9 million towards the 2023 salary cap & eat only $9 million of dead money.

LA Rams and Denver Broncos will be top landing spots once Mack is released; Rams made Bears an offer for him in '22. pic.twitter.com/cVLP2OqxYb — Eric Bryan Reinholtz (@ericjerseyvill) February 6, 2023

If released by the Chargers, All-Pro Khalil Mack could be a godsend for a Rams team that desperately needs help along the defensive line. Other than Aaron Donald, LA didn’t have a dominant threat opposite the superstar. This contributed to the team dropping from 50 sacks during their Super Bowl campaign (third in the NFL) to 38 (21st) this past season.

Mack would be the perfect compliment to AD. It was clear to anyone with eyes watching the Rams this past season that they sorely missed Von Miller. He may not provide the instant impact Miller had when he was acquired from the Broncos but he remains consistent when healthy. That has been a tall ask for the pass rusher as of late. Khalil was able to play all 18 games with the Chargers this year including the playoffs after missing 10 in 2021 with Chicago.

Even though Mack hasn’t notched a double-digit-sack total since 2018 in his first year with the Bears, he was able to get eight sacks. While that is a far cry from his average of 10 sacks he was putting up during his four seasons with the Raiders, it’s evident Khalil can still take down a quarterback. Besides, LA tried to swing a blockbuster trade to get him back in 2018, only for the Raiders to turn it down because they believed the Rams would be picking too low in the draft. Why not go nuts and try it again?

LA will always be among the favorites to land any big name player across the league. That’s expected for a team as aggressive as the Rams. If Khalil Mack is interested in playing for a contender, he can flip one Hollywood script for another. In a wide open NFC, he’ll have a strong chance for a ring while helping the Rams rebound from an off year.