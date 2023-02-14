Random Ramsdom: Kurt Warner accomplished this feat, and now Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes did something last accomplished by Kurt Warner in 1999 (ramswire)

“Just a few days before Super Bowl LVII, Patrick Mahomes was named NFL MVP of the 2022 season. It was a deserved honor for the Chiefs quarterback, but potentially a bad omen for his team in the big game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The previous nine quarterbacks who won league MVP and also reached the Super Bowl went on to lose.

The last quarterback to win MVP and win the Super Bowl in the same season was Kurt Warner, who accomplished the feat in 1999 when he led the Rams to a win over the Titans in Super Bowl XXXIV. With the Chiefs beating the Eagles on Sunday night, Mahomes became the second quarterback since 1999 to win NFL MVP and the Super Bowl in the same season.

Patrick Mahomes is the first regular-season MVP to win the Super Bowl since Kurt Warner in 1999. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) February 13, 2023

Brett Favre, Steve Young, Joe Montana, Terry Bradshaw and Bart Starr are the only other quarterbacks besides Mahomes and Warner to accomplish this feat.

Players to win MVP and the Super Bowl in the same season:



◽️ Bart Starr

◽️ Terry Bradshaw

◽️ Mark Moseley

◽️ Lawrence Taylor

◽️ Joe Montana

◽️ Emmitt Smith

◽️ Steve Young

◽️ Brett Favre

◽️ Terrell Davis

◽️ Kurt Warner



And now, Patrick Mahomes. pic.twitter.com/5Eebdqt7tf — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) February 13, 2023

It was a remarkable season by Mahomes, one that couldn’t have ended any better for himself and the Chiefs. This year alone, he won league MVP, Super Bowl MVP, and led the NFL in passing yards and touchdown passes.

Only Warner and two other quarterbacks have ever done all of that in their careers, yet Mahomes accomplished it in one season.”

Should Rams Upgrade and Sign Browns C Ethan Pocic? (fannation/ramsdigest)

“What could have been...” may be the biggest question coming out of the disappointing 2022 season for the Los Angeles Rams, if not for the countless injuries that helped derail a chance at defending their Super Bowl.

No position group may have been hit harder than the offensive line for the Rams, which featured a new starter upfront in each of the first 12 games. Among those starters that missed time was center Brian Allen.

Allen played in just seven games last fall, which is why the Touchdown Wire believes it may be in the best interest of the Rams to move on from Allen and sign Ethan Pocic.

“Starting center Brian Allen has been injured far too often for the Rams to trust him again in 2023. Though he’s still under contract, the Rams should consider releasing him and signing Pocic instead. Pocic started 13 games for the Browns last season and finished fourth in pass block and run block win rate at his position, making him one of the best available centers this offseason. The offensive line was Los Angeles’ biggest issue in 2022 and signing Pocic would help remedy that problem.” - Touchdown Wire”

Bounce Back Season? Rams Have Top 10 Super Bowl LVIII Odds (fannation/ramsdigest)

“Among their futures bets for next season, the Rams have +1,200 odds to win the NFC. Those odds are currently fourth best in the NFC and second best in the NFC West behind the San Francisco 49ers who have the best odds at +320.

Not only do they have high odds to win the NFC, but their odds to win the Super Bowl are in the Top 10 at +3,000 which is also the fourth best odds for an NFC team.

It isn’t hard to figure out why the Rams have such good odds to get back to the Super Bowl and potentially win it next year, with the talent they return. A healthy duo of Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp, as well as the defense returning key pieces, could help the Rams reach the promised land once again.

Whether or not they do so, though, is of course yet to be seen. The talent is there for the Rams, but if they can’t stay healthy then it could be yet another long season.”

How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/dG3l8O9zKs — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 13, 2023

Rams finish just inside top 20 of final power rankings (ramswire)

“The Kansas City Chiefs were crowned as Super Bowl champions on Sunday and it’s time to begin looking ahead to the 2023 season. In the final power rankings ahead of the offseason, Touchdown Wire’s Mark Lane listed the Los Angeles Rams as the 19th-best team in the NFL.

After going 5-12 in the 2022 season due to injuries and other issues, the Rams are considered a team that has an uncertain future, which is likely why they are so low in next year’s Super Bowl odds. Besides getting Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp back from injury in 2023, Lane believes the Rams can return to having success with less of a target on their back.

Injuries hampered the Rams big time in 2022, but Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp coming back should revitalize the offense. Teams also won’t be coming after them every week because they are the defending Super Bowl champions.

With the Rams coming in at No. 19 on the power rankings, they are the third-highest-ranked team in the NFC West. The Seattle Seahawks were two spots ahead at No. 17 and the San Francisco 49ers are considered the fifth-best team in the NFL.”

This was a bar. pic.twitter.com/4YxXY80yBc — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 11, 2023

Early NFL power rankings 2023: Where do Chiefs, Eagles land? (espn)

“Super Bowl LVII is over, with the Kansas City Chiefs downing the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. Now, we’re looking ahead to next season with our way-too-early NFL team rankings.

Sure, a lot can happen between now and the time the regular season gets underway in seven months. Many teams could have new starting quarterbacks. The futures of Jimmy Garoppolo, Derek Carr and Aaron Rodgers are in flux. Three teams have hired new head coaches, while two are still interviewing candidates. There are plenty of free agents who will sign with new teams in March — or return to their 2022 squads. And then there’s the 2023 draft, which begins April 27.

Here’s how we see next season right now — from 1 to 32 — with our NFL Nation writers describing the offseason for the teams they cover in three or fewer words.

Our power panel is a group of more than 80 writers, editors and TV personalities who evaluates how NFL teams stack up against each other, then ranks them from 1 to 32.

Super Bowl LVII averages audience of 113 million viewers, is most-watched program in six years (nfl.com)

“The Kansas City Chiefs’ last-second 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, one of the highest-scoring games in Super Bowl history, delivered massive viewership numbers, as well.

According to FOX Sports, Super Bowl LVII drew an average viewership of 113 million, making Kansas City’s win the third-most watched television show of all time and the best Super Bowl audience since the New England Patriots’ historic comeback win in Super Bowl LI in 2017.

Final viewership data will be available on Tuesday.”