Los Angeles Rams 2023 draft picks, order, needs

With the 2022 NFL season officially wrapped, we are one step closer to knowing the complete order of the 2023 draft and where the Los Angeles Rams will be picking on day three. We know where the Rams are set to pick on day two and have some idea of their picks and compensatory selections on day three. Here is where general manager Les Snead stands in the middle of February.

Los Angeles Rams 2023 draft picks

1st round - None (Lions hold pick 6, Stafford)

2.36

3.69

4th round - None (Patriots hold pick, Michel)

5th round - None (Browns hold pick, Hill)

5th round comp pick - Expected

5th round comp pick - Expected

6.180+ (Estimated pick)

6.190+ via TEN (Estimated pick, Woods)

6.200+ via GB (Estimated pick, Bojorquez)

6th round comp pick - Expected

7.220+ (Estimated Pick)

7th round comp pick - Expected

Total number of expected picks: 10

The Rams are projected to have four compensatory picks, including two fifths, one six, and one seventh.

They do not have their first, fourth, or fifth round picks because of trades for Matthew Stafford, Sony Michel, and Troy Hill. They added a sixth round pick in the Robert Woods trade, though it is not confirmed which of Tennessee’s sixth round picks (they have multiple) that L.A. will receive in the deal. Every pick after the third round is estimated because we have not confirmed where the compensatory picks at the end of rounds three, four, five, and six will fall.

The Rams also have a late day three pick swap with Green Bay because of the Corey Bojorquez trade two falls ago.

We should expect the fifth round comp picks to be closer to the 170-180 range, the sixth rounders to be 190 or later, and the seventh rounders could even end up 230 or higher. A seventh round comp pick could be as high as 260 or more.

Rams Needs

Key 2023 outgoing free agents

QB Baker Mayfield

G David Edwards

S Taylor Rapp

DT Greg Gaines

DT A’Shawn Robinson

S Nick Scott

CB David Long

P Riley Dixon

WR/PR Brandon Powell

Key 2024 outgoing free agents

TE Tyler Higbee

RB Cam Akers

WR Van Jefferson

S Jordan Fuller

OL Tremayne Anchrum