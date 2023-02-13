Random Ramsdom: PFF names Ernest Jones “secret superstar” for Rams

One ‘secret superstar’ for all 32 NFL teams after the 2022 season (pff.com)

The Rams couldn’t have asked for more from Bobby Wagner in 2022, as he played at an All-Pro level, but he wasn’t the only Rams linebacker who had a good season. Jones was fantastic against the run, finishing with the second-most stops on the team (39). While he and Wagner both allowed over 400 yards in coverage, both players only allowed one receiving touchdown on the year. Jones is a fantastic complement to Wagner, as the Rams have to feel great about the linebacker corps going into the 2023 season.”

Which former Rams are playing for Chiefs and Eagles in Super Bowl LVII?

“The Los Angeles Rams took down the Cincinnati Bengals a year ago in Super Bowl LVI, 23-20, for the franchise’s second Super Bowl victory ever. Fans would like to forget the season the Rams just had after winning it all, but what matters is they accomplished their goal of winning a ring.

A few former Rams will have a chance to win a ring on Sunday as members of the Chiefs and Eagles, but there aren’t many ex-Rams on either side. Here’s a look at former Rams who are either on the active roster or practice squad ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

Eagles DE Robert Quinn

Rams tenure: 2011-2017

Quinn was a marquee player for the Rams during their years of struggles before Sean McVay arrived. He played 95 games with the Rams, recording 62.5 sacks and 68 tackles for a loss. The Rams traded him to the Dolphins before the 2018 season and he’s bounced around the league since then, eventually getting traded from the Bears to the Eagles last October.

His role with the Eagles has been very limited, never playing more than a third of the snaps in a single game, but he’s still an accomplished player in the NFL.

Eagles DT Ndamukong Suh

Rams tenure: 2018

Suh joined the Rams as a free agent for one season, which resulted in a Super Bowl run. He had 4.5 sacks and 59 tackles that season, stepping up in the playoffs with 1.5 sacks and 10 tackles in the Rams’ three games. He won a ring with the Buccaneers in 2020, the second of his three seasons in Tampa Bay, and signed with the Eagles last November.

This will be his third Super Bowl appearance and could be his second championship.”

Chiefs Win Super Bowl LVII 38-35, Patrick Mahomes Named Super Bowl MVP

“The Kansas City Chiefs outlasted the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, 38-35, winning a thriller.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named Super Bowl MVP after finishing the game completing 21-of-27 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns.

He also rushed for 44 yards on 6 carries, including a 26-yard scramble to get the Chiefs in range for the game-winning field goal.”

Why the LA Rams should be furious to miss out on DC Brian Flores

“Let’s open this article by pointing out the obvious. The LA Rams do not have a current opening for the defensive coordinator position. That role is currently filled by DC Raheem Morris. Furthermore, I’ll double down on myself, as I’m not convinced that the LA Rams would have hired DC candidate Brian Flores even if the team did suddenly find itself with an opening at that spot. Nor any of the candidates that I will name in this article. But that is not the point.

Should the Rams suddenly need to hire a good DC, many of the top candidates have already been hired.

Suddenly is ironic. The Indianapolis Colts played their last game for interim head coach Jeff Saturday on January 8, 2023. More than one month later, the Colts have pared down their head coach search to five candidates, and Rams DC Raheem Morris is among the five semi-, semi-finalists. Are the Colts on their third round of interviews? The fourth round of interviews? Or are they on their tenth round of interviews? I’ve lost track . . .

Raheem Morris, Shane Steichen, Jeff Saturday, Rich Bisaccia and Aaron Glenn.



The Colts still have 5 finalists. It's Feb 10

And that’s a huge problem. The LA Rams, trying to do right by Raheem Morris, are allowing him to be considered for the Colts’ head coaching position. But the Colts, by all intents and purposes, are not in any particular hurry to make a decision. And their indecision is costing the Rams, and other NFL teams, valuable and irreplaceable opportunities in conducting their own interviews to replace candidates who may be chosen.

One such candidate, Brian Flores, has been hired by the Vikings before the LA Rams ever had the opportunity to interview him.”

Why did the LA Rams pass on this former Jets OL coach?

“We know that the LA Rams offense needed to hire a new offensive line coach, but the truth of the matter is that this hire could be the most important addition to the team’s success in 2023. Could being the operative word. After all, the OL position coach is only one gear to the machinery that continues to churn out successful offensive lines.

The LA Rams have a formula, a design set of specifications that has resulted in the team finding better-than-average NFL success. That set of specs has been consistent since 2017. In quick summary, the team pays for an elite player in the position of a pass rusher, cornerback, blindside offensive tackle, wide receiver, and finally quarterback.

The rest of the roster has been constructed in such a manner as to balance out the number of players on the roster at various positional groups and the compensation of those players in those positional groups based on the team’s current set of circumstances.

Look for LA Rams to stick with a winning formula

Don’t expect the LA Rams to suddenly abandon the path that led the organization to two Super Bowl appearances in the past six years. While the fans continue to demand that the Rams invest multiple draft picks into their offensive line, I wouldn’t be too quick to die on that hill. The Rams had far too many injuries to the offensive line in 2019 and now in 2022 to form a fair objective assessment of the quality of individual players.

Since 2022 seems to be following in the footsteps of 2019, does it seem reasonable to expect the LA Rams offensive line to rebound significantly in 2023? I think that could prove to be the case, but there are always extenuating circumstances. One such variable is who the LA Rams hire to become their new offensive line coach.”