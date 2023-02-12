Rams’ Raheem Morris not going to Colts, expected to stay in L.A.?

The L.A. Rams have waited weeks to find out if Raheem Morris will be hired as the next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts and on Sunday it was reported that the Colts will instead be hiring Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen. The news, if true, means that Morris will not be moving onto another role in the NFL and could return to the Rams as defensive coordinator for the third year in a row.

Will Sean McVay agree to bring back Morris?

Via @AdamSchefter looks like the Colts are targeting Shane Steichen.



Raheem Morris likely back as the Rams defensive coordinator. Glad to have him back, but bummed for Morris. He’s earned a second opportunity. — Blaine Grisak (@bgrisakDTR) February 12, 2023

The Morris defense has ranked 15th and 21st in points allowed for the past two seasons and there has been some concern expressed by fans if the defense will ever be as good as it was under Brandon Staley in 2020. But Morris has also been tabbed as a potential successor to McVay if and when he retires.

For now, the onus on Morris’s future is back on McVay and not Jim Irsay.