Game Day Thread: Super Bowl 57

The Kansas City Chiefs (+1.5) take on the Philadelphia Eagles (-1.5) today at State Farm Stadium with a 6:30pm ET start time.

Both of these teams deserve to be here. The Eagles have looked like one of the best teams in the NFL most of the year. The Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes, have continued to remind everyone they are one of the best teams in the NFL year in and year out.

Nick Sirianni has been a fantastic player caller. He’s been aggressive by going for it and trusting Jalen Hurts on fourth down. It’s not a bad strategy when you have AJ Brown and Devonta Smith. It’s worked for “The Birds” who find themselves in their second Super Bowl in five years.

Andy Reid was always a great coach. He’s going to be a Hall of Famer. Patty, the Chief’s QB, has allowed Reid to go to new heights. Mahomes is 27 years old, and honestly at times looks like the greatest quarterback to ever play the game. Barring something unconventional, he’s also going to the Hall of Fame. Patrick is already playing in his third Super Bowl.

It doesn’t matter if it’s a close one or a blowout. This one is going in the history books. Though I do think this will be a close one, and this will be an exciting one! Enjoy your Super Bowl Sunday and talk about the game in the comments below!