Random Ramsdom: Who is your pick to win Super Bowl 57?

Super Bowl LVII scouting report: Who has the edge in Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles? (NFL.com)

“The AP NFL Most Valuable Player award confirmed what fans already knew: Patrick Mahomes is the NFL’s top quarterback, renowned for his wizardry in the pocket and rare arm talent. A high ankle sprain sustained in the Divisional Round against the Jaguars, however, could impact his mobility come Super Bowl Sunday, limiting the number of plays Andy Reid feels confident calling.

Will the Eagles’ top-ranked pass rush take advantage?

The numbers suggest so. The unit’s ability to create pressure has been nothing short of supreme for most of the season. On Sunday, the Eagles will trot out the NFL’s top pass rush by team pressure rate — 34.8 percent when factoring in the playoffs — highlighted by eight straight games in which the unit exceeded 34 percent, the longest such streak in the Next Gen Stats era (since 2016). Their pass-rushing dominance is only magnified by the unit’s ability to get to the quarterback without sacrificing defenders in coverage, evidenced by their 51 sacks recorded on non-blitzes during the regular season, eight more than any other unit in the past seven seasons.”

Rams Coach Mike LaFleur Adds ‘Competitive Environment’ to Sean McVay Staff (SportsIllustrated)

“Same song, different verse.

There’s set to be a LaFleur on the Los Angeles Rams sideline holding the role of offensive coordinator - but unlike 2017 when it was now-Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur, it’s his younger brother, Mike, previously of the New York Jets.

Still, considering the tight-knit nature of the LaFleur brothers, Mike feels as if he already knows Rams coach Sean McVay like it was him who was an assistant in Los Angeles some five seasons ago - thanks in part to what he’s heard from Matt.

“He’s told me a lot,” the younger LaFleur said. “Obviously even in 2017, being in the same division, we still talk quite a bit. You had to be a little bit conscious of obviously what you were saying because we were in the same division. But (he) loved working in this organization ... and just in the 72 hours or three days whatever I’ve been here, you can see exactly what he’s talking about.

“There’s just a lot of great people in this building and (I’m) fired up to be here.”

Super Bowl LVII: 4 Eagles free agents the Rams could consider signing (RamsWire)

“The Los Angeles Rams will be scouring the free-agent market this offseason in an attempt to round out their roster, which is made up of star players at the top but not much depth behind them.

With the Philadelphia Eagles playing in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, we identified four pending free agents who could interest the Rams this offseason – including a Robert Quinn reunion.”