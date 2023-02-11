Random Ramsdom: Thomas Brown has secured another OC interview

Buccaneers interviewed Rams’ Thomas Brown for OC job (RamsWire)

“The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the latest team to show interest in Los Angeles Rams assistant head coach Thomas Brown. He was not only been a popular head coaching candidate this offseason, but he’s also gaining traction as an offensive coordinator target.

According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, the Buccaneers interviewed Brown recently for their offensive coordinator position. That job is vacant after Tampa Bay moved on from Byron Leftwich this offseason.

The Buccaneers join the Cowboys, Commanders and Chargers as teams that have interviewed Brown for their offensive coordinator openings. The Chargers hired Kellen Moore and the Cowboys brought in Brian Schottenheimer, so they won’t be bringing in Brown, but the Commanders and Bucs remain possibilities.”

Fruity Pebbles on French toast!! | Rams Friday Lunches with Cobie Durant at Wi Jammin Cafe (TheRams.com)

“On the latest episode of Friday Lunches, Cobie Durant is diving into a breakfast favorite with a “fruity” twist. As part of the Pepsi x Dig In campaign, an initiative celebrating Black-owned restaurants in Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Rams defensive back visits Wi Jammin Cafe in Inglewood, CA to try their famous French toast and learn about Chef Courtney’s role in fueling Rams fans on gameday.”

Ranking every Super Bowl, 56-1: Tom Brady’s Patriots played in best games, plus Rams-Bengals joins list (CBSSports)

“The Kansas City Chiefs came back to the Super Bowl during the pandemic, trying to throw a real wrench in Tom Brady’s dynasty plans by creating their own little party in KC. Then Tom Brady showed up with his new team, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosted the Super Bowl and Brady — at the tender age of 344 — won his seventh Super Bowl in fairly boring fashion.

One could even argue it was Brady’s presence and Brady’s age and the sheer dominance of the Bucs over a heretofore unstoppable offense that made this Super Bowl interesting. Because it wasn’t the close nature of the game, the ending or anything drama related to the action on the field.

The shell-shock nature of what happened created the drama and the talking points. Also: Patrick Mahomes on the other side led a lot of us to believe “they’ll get going eventually” and they never did. This was a tough Super Bowl to watch and an even tougher one to rank.”

Raheem Morris a finalist for Colts head coaching job as candidate list narrows (RamsWire)

“The Los Angeles Rams have patiently awaited a decision from the Indianapolis Colts, who are considering Raheem Morris in their extensive head coaching search. The accomplished defensive coordinator has had multiple interviews with the Colts and is squarely in the running for the job.

Indianapolis is narrowing its list of candidates and on Friday, three more coaches were reportedly ruled out. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale have both been informed they’re no longer being considered. The same goes for Mike Kafka, who didn’t get a second interview.

That leaves Morris as a finalist for the gig. Shane Steichen, Jeff Saturday, Rich Bisaccia and Aaron Glenn are also in contention for the job, making Morris one of the final five.

Morris has impressed in interviews with the Colts and should be considered a favorite, alongside Steichen. There’s no doubt Morris deserves another shot as a head coach, but the Rams would love for him to return as their DC.”

Q&A with Cooper Kupp: Rams WR dishes on McVay’s return, offseason plan and his Super Bowl pick (RamsWire)

“Cooper Kupp just wrapped up his sixth season in the NFL, which is hard to believe. It feels like not long ago he was a fan-favorite rookie with the Rams, living up to the hype in his first season as a pro.

After missing part of the 2022 campaign with an ankle injury, Kupp is looking to bounce back next season with a performance more in line with his record-setting year in 2021. The first objective is getting healthy and recovering from the grind of the season.

Rams Wire caught up with Kupp this week to talk about his offseason plan, the return of Sean McVay, facing Jalen Ramsey in practice, Raheem Morris’ coaching candidacy and more. Kupp spoke on behalf of Sleep Number, who he’s partnered with to educate people on the importance of quality sleep.”