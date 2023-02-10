Random Ramsdom: Torry Holt snubbed by Pro Football Hall of Fame again

Darrelle Revis headlines 2023 Hall of Fame class
For another year, Torry Holt misses out on the Hall of Fame inductee class. Holt is 17th all-time in receiving yards, ahead of Hall of Famers Andre Reed, Steve Largent, Michael Irvin, and Calvin Johnson.
Snubbed again. Big Game deserves that gold jacket.— St. Louis Rams History (@STLRamsHistory) February 10, 2023
Most receiving yards in the decade of the 2000s
Torry Holt 12,594
Randy Moss 11,739
Terrell Owens 11,644#stlrams pic.twitter.com/ipqiothlmN
Torry Holt remains the only wide receiver on the 2000s all decade team NOT in the Hall of Fame.— Blaine Grisak (@bgrisakDTR) February 10, 2023
Torry Holt is 100% a Hall of Fame wide receiver. pic.twitter.com/9c887qM3oA— Daniel Leu (@Leuzer6) February 10, 2023
Patrick Mahomes wins MVP by near unanimous vote
- AP Most Valuable Player presented by Invisalign: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs quarterback
- AP Coach of the Year: Brian Daboll, Giants
- AP Comeback Player of the Year: Geno Smith, Seahawks quarterback
- AP Offensive Player of the Year presented by Microsoft Surface: Justin Jefferson, Vikings wide receiver
- AP Defensive Player of the Year: Nick Bosa, 49ers defensive end
- AP Offensive Rookie of the Year: Garrett Wilson, Jets wide receiver
- AP Defensive Rookie of the Year: Sauce Gardner, Jets cornerback
Will new OC Mike LaFleur revitalize the Rams offense?
The Los Angeles Rams will have a new coordinator for the third season in a row, as former New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur replaces Liam Coen, who returned to the University of Kentucky in the same role.
While the roster might be to blame — the Jets went through a quarterback shuffle last season that included benching 2021 No. 2 pick Zach Wilson — the New York offense struggled in two seasons under LaFleur.
Over that time, the Jets ranked 31st in points per game (averaging 17.8), 27th in yards per game (312.3), 31st in expected points added (EPA) per play (-0.06) and 30th in total QBR (36.9).
NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal - Rams should shop Jalen Ramsey
I first saw this idea from Chris Long, and it makes sense. The Rams can’t just run it back with the same group. But like an NBA team with little cap flexibility, there are few options to refresh this roster beyond moving one of the stars. Because of his age, the 28-year-old Ramsey would make the most sense as a player who could attract a huge haul in return.
Loading comments...