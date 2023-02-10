 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Random Ramsdom: Torry Holt snubbed by Pro Football Hall of Fame again

Few were more dominant in his era

By Kenneth Arthur
St. Louis Rams v Pittsburgh Steelers Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Darrelle Revis headlines 2023 Hall of Fame class

For another year, Torry Holt misses out on the Hall of Fame inductee class. Holt is 17th all-time in receiving yards, ahead of Hall of Famers Andre Reed, Steve Largent, Michael Irvin, and Calvin Johnson.

