Random Ramsdom: Torry Holt snubbed by Pro Football Hall of Fame again

For another year, Torry Holt misses out on the Hall of Fame inductee class. Holt is 17th all-time in receiving yards, ahead of Hall of Famers Andre Reed, Steve Largent, Michael Irvin, and Calvin Johnson.

Snubbed again. Big Game deserves that gold jacket. Most receiving yards in the decade of the 2000s Torry Holt 12,594 Randy Moss 11,739 Terrell Owens 11,644 #stlrams

Torry Holt remains the only wide receiver on the 2000s all decade team NOT in the Hall of Fame.

The Los Angeles Rams will have a new coordinator for the third season in a row, as former New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur replaces Liam Coen, who returned to the University of Kentucky in the same role.

While the roster might be to blame — the Jets went through a quarterback shuffle last season that included benching 2021 No. 2 pick Zach Wilson — the New York offense struggled in two seasons under LaFleur.

Over that time, the Jets ranked 31st in points per game (averaging 17.8), 27th in yards per game (312.3), 31st in expected points added (EPA) per play (-0.06) and 30th in total QBR (36.9).