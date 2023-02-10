2023 Super Bowl Predictions: Game picks for Chiefs vs. Eagles

The Kansas City Chief are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles for Super Bowl LVII! While Rams fans will have just a few more hours to call themselves the reigning Champions, by the end of the weekend there will be a new team crowned. Get your bets in, this is going to be a good one.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook the Eagles are the favorites to take home the Lombardi trophy this year with 58% of the experts agreeing with the pick. Philly has yet to be challenged in the postseason winning their first playoff game against the New York Giants 38-7 and following that up with an easy 31-7 victory over the injury-riddled San Francisco 49ers. Despite scoring 30+ points in each of those games it has truly been their defense that has stepped up in a big way and may be one of their biggest advantages.

The Chiefs have the reigning MVP with Patrick Mahomes winning the award for the second time in his young career but is coming into Sunday not at 100% after suffering an injury in the teams Divisional round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Perhaps the most important injury update for Super Bowl Sunday.



Andy Reid said Patrick Mahomes, who admits isn’t 100%, can do just about everything in the playbook. Reid referenced a fast practice on Monday and seemed happy with how Mahomes is moving. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) February 8, 2023

The team has had to overcome a difficult stretch of games including a match that came down to the final minutes against the Cincinnati Bengals but have come out on top. Kansas City will need to find a way to stop the Eagles high-octane offense with a defense that ranked 19th in the league, but it will likely come down to their offense finding a way to keep them in the game.

With the Chiefs’ defense at times suspect and vulnerable, I am going with Philadelphia to come away with the Championship on Sunday in what could be an offensive shootout.

