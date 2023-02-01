NFL’s unsung heroes in 2022 season: Spotlighting 1 overlooked/surprise contributor from each NFC team (nfl.com)

“Injuries decimated the Rams, undercutting their chances of defending their Super Bowl LVI title in 2022. With Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson going down at various points in the season, Ben Skowronek and Jefferson (who missed the first portion of the season with a knee injury of his own) were ultimately left as Los Angeles’ top options at receiver. Jefferson capitalized, starting in every game in Weeks 13-18 and consistently producing at a level that was respectable, especially considering how short-handed the Rams’ offense was in the final months of the season. Jefferson’s numbers didn’t come close to his career-best marks of 2021, but whenever the person playing quarterback for the Rams (with Baker Mayfield being the last of the replacements for injured starter Matthew Stafford) needed a receiver to target, Jefferson usually came through.”

“A highlight from Jefferson came in the Rams’ prime-time win against the Las Vegas Raiders, in which the receiver snagged Baker Mayfield’s 23-yard pass for the game-winning touchdown with just 0:10 seconds left. It was the first game-winner of Jefferson’s career.

“You just want to go out there and just be the best you,” Jefferson said to reporters. “Whether that’s showing the coaches or just proving it to yourself. Just going out there and proving myself right. Just know I can go out there and play and I can do the things that I’m capable of doing.”

To add to the ‘unsung hero’ storyline, Jefferson rehabbed a knee surgery that sidelined him for the first seven weeks. Jefferson and Stafford only played 2.5 games together before the receiver had to overcome finding chemistry with three different quarterbacks in the remaining seven games of the season.

The Rams fell way short of their back-to-back Super Bowl goals, missing the postseason entirely.

Los Angeles will be watching the Super Bowl from home on Sunday, February 12.

The Kansas City Chiefs (1.5-point underdogs) will try to pull the upset over the Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Arizona to become Super Bowl LVII Champions.”

Rams are currently $14 million over the 2023 salary cap (ramswire)

“The NFL informed clubs on Monday that the salary cap for 2023 will be $224.8 million, up from the $208.2 million cap in 2022. It’s a nice jump but the Rams are still currently over the cap.

According to Over The Cap, the Rams are currently $14.19 million over the salary cap. They’re one of 14 teams that are over the cap, with the Saints being in the worst shape; they’re $58.6 million over, slightly more than the Bucs ($55 million). No other team is more than $24 million in the red.

All teams have to be under the cap by the start of the new league year on March 15, so the Rams have some work to do. They can easily clear some space by restructuring Aaron Donald’s contract, which would free up $20.5 million alone. The problem is that would add to his cap hit in 2024, so it’s essentially just putting it off for a year.”

2023 NFL offseason: Important dates to know for the Rams (ramswire)

“Looking ahead, here’s a list of the important dates on the offseason calendar for the Rams, with more to come this summer. Up first are the East-West Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl, with free agency and the draft right around the corner.

Feb. 2: East-West Shrine Bowl

Feb. 4: Senior Bowl

Feb. 21-March 7: Window for teams to use franchise/transition tag

Feb. 28-March 6: NFL Scouting Combine

March 7: Pro days begin

March 7-April 19: Draft prospects can visit teams

March 13-15: Legal tampering period of free agency

March 15: Start of new league year and free agency

April 17: All teams can begin offseason workout programs

April 21: Deadline for RFAs to sign offer sheets

April 27-29: 2023 NFL draft in Kansas City

May 1: Deadline for teams to exercise 5th-year options

May 5-8 or May 12-15: Rookie minicamps”

Rams 2023 NFL mock draft: Addressing multiple positions of need (ramswire)

“After finishing with a 5-12 record this season, the Rams are slated to make their first selection in the 2023 NFL draft at pick No. 36 (assuming they don’t trade up or back). Altogether, Los Angeles is projected to have 10 total selections in this year’s draft once compensatory picks are handed out.

With the 2023 NFL draft a couple of months away, here is a seven-round mock draft for the Rams, courtesy of Pro Football Network’s mock draft simulator.

Round 2, Pick 36: Nolan Smith (Edge, Georgia)

Plenty of mock drafts this offseason have had the Rams taking Nolan Smith with the 36th overall pick and they would be wise to take the Georgia edge rusher if he’s available. Pass-rush production was a major concern for the Rams off of the edge this season following the departure of Von Miller.

Despite some considering him to be undersized and his lack of sack production, Smith can bend at an elite level and possesses a ton of upside as an edge rusher. Bringing in Smith and adding a veteran edge rusher this offseason could help the Rams generate more pressure in 2023.”

Bachelor Alum Hannah Ann Sluss and LA Rams Running Back Jake Funk Are Engaged (yahoo!entertainment)

“Bachelor Alum Hannah Ann Sluss and LA Rams Running Back Jake Funk Are Engaged

Peter Weber’s ex Hannah Ann Sluss and her NFL player boyfriend Jake Funk are engaged!

The former Bachelor contestant shared images in a cute TikTok video from a romantic dinner she shared on the beach with her beau. Hannah Ann panned over to an image projected onto a rock formation that read, “She said yes!” She then revealed the beautiful diamond ring on her left hand.

“The surprise at the end [of their dinner] he had for me,” the Knoxville native captioned the video. Nice dessert, Jake!

Us Weekly has the full scoop on the couple, who first began seeing each other in November 2021. They went public with their relationship the following February, during Super Bowl LVI. When Jake’s team, the Los Angeles Rams, won the game, Hannah Ann was by his side. The duo celebrated with a trip to Cabo San Lucas.”