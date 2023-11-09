Rams Bye Week Grades

The Los Angeles Rams enter the bye week at 3-6, a record that some would call horrible and others would say is a blessing in disguise for a team that could use a high draft pick. Maybe what’s most concerning for head coach Sean McVay is not the record, but the manner in which the Rams have lost recently.

The Pittsburgh Steelers outscored L.A. 21-8 in the second half in Week 7, the Rams lost 43-20 to the Cowboys in Week 8, and backup quarterback Brett Rypien orchestrated one of the worst offensive performances in McVay’s history as head coach against the Packers in Week 9.

Some say there are no moral victories. Others argue that it would be better to lose with a fighting chance. That’s why we come together with surveys and polls: To unite our differing opinions with grades!

Answer the surveys, but expand on your thoughts in the comments section below with fellow Rams fans.

Matthew Stafford

A former top recruit, college star, first overall pick, and Super Bowl champion. Perhaps the most interesting career number for Matthew Stafford is that he has as many Super Bowl wins as he has Pro Bowl nods. As a member of the Rams, Stafford has passed Fran Tarkenton, Warren Moon, and John Elway in career passing yards, now sitting at 11th all-time.

But never in his career, not even as a member of the Detroit Lions, has Stafford endured a two-season stretch as bad as this one.

On certain plays, you see that he executes at a level as high as any quarterback in the league. On others, not so much. Stafford has helped turn Puka Nacua into one of the best rookie receivers of all-time, but his numbers as a passer don’t seem to be going well at all: 59% completions, 8 TD, 7 INT, 82 passer rating.

Stafford ranks 23rd in touchdowns, 27th in TD%, 24th in passer rating, 16th in adjusted net yards per attempt, 31st in completion percentage, and he’s on the brink of the bottom-10 in interception percentage. On one hand, this is bad. On the other hand, wouldn’t a sane person still pick Stafford over half of the league’s quarterbacks?

How much do you put on Stafford?

Sidenote: This has nothing to do with grading Stafford’s season so I wanted to write it after you voted.

Some people say that Stafford can be the answer to L.A.’s quarterback situation in 2024, 2025, or even beyond that. There is only one starting QB in the NFL who is older than him, and he is the Jets player with a torn Achilles. The only others who are close are Kirk Cousins (Achilles), Ryan Tannehill (benched), and Russell Wilson (future is what?).

Offensive line

Snap count percentage this season:

G Steve Avila (100%), C Coleman Shelton (99%), LT AJ Jackson (80%), RT Rob Havenstein (79%), G Kevin Dotson (63%), OL Joe Noteboom (62%).

The 33rd Team recently ranked the unit 30th in the league.

Sean McVay

It’s up to you how you decide to judge McVay. Is it for the performance of the team as a whole? The offense? Game management? How is McVay doing in your opinion:

2023 Rookie Class

G Steve Avila, OLB Byron Young, DT Kobie Turner, WR Puka Nacua, P Ethan Evans are the standouts who have played a lot.

Raheem Morris

At times, the defense is doing all it can to keep L.A. in the game. Morris was delivered a bad deck with the lowest-paid and lowest-drafted players on defense in the league. However, the end result is a team that ranks in the bottom-third in most defensive categories and the only positive performances this season in terms of EPA were Week 1 against Seattle (barely), Week 3 against Cincinnati, and Week 6 against Arizona. The defense had their worst EPA games on defense against the 49ers, Eagles, and Cowboys.

Les Snead/Offseason

Between the draft class, the departures (Jalen Ramsey, Leonard Floyd, Bobby Wagner, Allen Robinson, etc.), and the very few additions (Ahkello Witherspoon, Demarcus Robinson, Hunter Long, John Johnson), what grade does L.A.’s offseason deserve?

3-6 Rams

You know what to do:

How will Rams finish in your opinion?

Rams remaining games: vs. Seahawks, at Cardinals, vs. Browns, at Ravens, vs. Commanders, vs. Saints, at Giants, at 49ers

The Rams have 3 wins. How many wins will they finish with?