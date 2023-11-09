Thursday Night Football: Tyson Bagent experience continues for Bears

The Carolina Panthers head to Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears in an Amazon Thursday night football matchup. Both teams are coming off losses, with the Bears fumbling away their game to the New Orleans Saints and the Panthers being beat by the Indianapolis Colts.

The Bears are currently favorites over the Panthers, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Both Chicago and Carolina currently reside in the bottom of the NFL standings, with Carolina slightly worse, tied for last with the Arizona Cardinals. Unfortunately for the Panthers, they traded their potential first overall pick in this year’s coming draft to the Bears last season to acquire the rights to select QB Bryce Young first overall in the 2023 draft. This makes it so there is a scenario where Chicago could end up with both the first and second pick in the draft if they and Carolina continue to struggle the rest of the season.

Bears starting QB Justin Fields is doubtful for this game, still nursing a thumb injury, and is not expected to play. However, despite his three touchdown to six interception ratio, Division II rookie QB Tyson Bagent has the Bears offense actually functioning pretty well. Chicago also traded for Washington Commanders pass rusher Montez Sweat, who played in his first game with the team last week, but should be a little more acclimated this time around.

For Carolina, Bryce Young has not been quite as good as the Panthers were probably hoping after selecting him first overall. It also does not help that the quarterback selected second overall by Houston, CJ Stroud, threw for 470 yards and five touchdowns last week, and looks to be one of the next great young signal callers in the league. It’s not to say that Young can’t still get there too, he’s only nine games into his career, but he has not lived up to expectations thus far and is notably undersized for the position.

In a game of two teams still trying to find their way, I am going with the odds makers and taking the Bears to win the game and cover the spread. I also believe this will be a low scoring game, as neither offense is very good, making me take the under in this one.