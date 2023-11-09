Random Ramsdom: Is Matthew Stafford LA’s current MVP?

The Los Angeles Rams went into the bye week on a three game losing streak. It’s very easy to be pessimistic about this team. It’s hard to take away many positives from their last two losses against the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers respectively. Push any frustration aside for a moment. Consider Matthew Stafford. Has he been playing his best ball? He would most likely admit there’s some plays he’d like back. Plays that he usually makes.

See how LA is doing without Stafford?

Regardless of how well or not well LA’s current starting quarterback has been playing, there is an argument to be made that he is the team’s most valuable player. I do not know if I agree, but I get the argument and it’s interesting. At this point in the season who is your MVP for the Rams?

Do you have any predictions for the games this week? I could probably ask that more.

Rams midseason awards: MVP, Rookies of the Year, Most Improved and more

“Stafford may not be having a great season, but we saw just how valuable he is to the Rams on Sunday when Brett Rypien started and led the offense to three points and 187 total yards. There’s a good chance the Rams beat the Packers in Week 9 if Stafford is healthy enough to start, going into the bye at 4-5 instead of 3-6. You could argue that Aaron Donald or Puka Nacua has been equally valuable this season but the offense could do nothing right without Stafford in Green Bay.”

“Carson Wentz is officially a member of the Rams. Reports that Wentz would sign with the NFC West team broke on Tuesday and the Rams announced the move on Wednesday. They shared a photo of Wentz at the team’s facility and his trip presumably included a formal contract signing.”