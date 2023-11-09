What will Matthew Stafford’s legacy in Los Angeles be?

The Los Angeles Rams officially came to terms with quarterback Carson Wentz on November 8, adding further intrigue to the uncertain status of Matthew Stafford. LA giving Wentz an opportunity clearly indicates the coaching staff doesn’t envision Stafford will be healthy enough for the Seahawks game in Week 11.

Stafford’s health has been a major concern for the Rams since he started all 17 regular season games during the 2021 season. The run to Super Bowl LVI was magical for the veteran QB as he tied a career-high with 41 touchdown passes.

Since that championship run, the last 17 regular season games have been a far different story for Matt. The NFL Hollywood scriptwriters have not been kind to Stafford the last two seasons.

2022-23: 6-11 record, 18 touchdowns to 15 interceptions, completed 372-of-581 passing attempts (64% completion percentage), 4,157 passing yards

Want another horrifying stat line? Stafford has thrown multiple touchdown passes in only three of his last 17 games.

For comparison, he threw multiple touchdowns in 13 of LA’s 17 regular season games in 2021 alone.

This is not meant to be a Matthew Stafford hit piece. However, ring or not, the last two seasons have complicated Stafford’s legacy in LA. His performance on the field through the season’s first half have left a lot to be desired.

Not that all of the Rams’ offensive struggles since winning the Super Bowl have been Stafford’s fault. He didn’t exactly have an O-line or reliable pass catchers outside Cooper Kupp during the ‘22 repeat bid.

This season, there have been moments of vintage Stafford combined with bad Stafford. The season opener in Seattle and his gritty outing in the overtime thriller over the Colts were vintage Matthew Stafford performances. On the other hand, bad Stafford threw away games with four total ugly interceptions in back-to-back weeks against the 49ers and Bengals.

My view on the Matthew Stafford trade is that the Rams acquired him at the best possible time. LA was already a Super Bowl contender when they upgraded from Jared Goff. Stafford was seemingly still in his prime as he went to the right team at the right time. The veteran was instrumental in helping the Rams FINALLY get over the hump under Sean McVay.

You just can’t tell me that giving up Goff for Stafford wasn’t the right move. Goff is good but will never do what Matthew Stafford did on that final drive of the Super Bowl. The trade was done to win a Super Bowl. We did that. Both sides benefited. End of story — Michael Rocco (@michaelrocco_9) November 7, 2023

Trading for Stafford was a bold and necessary move at the time and LA wouldn’t hesitate in making the move again if given a do-over. A Lombardi Trophy automatically proves the trade was a success despite his down production in the last two years. Nothing will ever take away that legendary postseason run from Stafford.

Yet excluding the entirety of his first season and the Super Bowl, Stafford has been painfully mediocre. It’s becoming more and more evident that age is quickly catching up to him.

Besides the run to Super Bowl LVI, how should Matthew Stafford be remembered in LA? Fair or not, what will ultimately be his legacy in Los Angeles?