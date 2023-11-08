Random Ramsdom: See which players have been cut by LA during the bye

The Los Angeles Rams bye week is in full swing and the team is making whatever moves it deems necessary. LA needs to find the players that give them a chance right now because they are technically still in contention. They also need to figure out which players are worth keeping beyond this season because the reality is that this season is all this team has. There is not likely to be a post season run. Anything can happen I admit.

So here we are with the Rams making moves as teams do. I have seen some comments with ideas for next year’s roster, who to draft, who to cut now, who to start, who to rotate in. All of it. Let’s keep the conversation going.

What should LA do during the bye week to help give this team a chance week in and week out and beyond? For better or worse they’ve added Cardon Wentz.

Please let us know your thoughts and comment on anything you’d like! Happy hump day.

“The Rams announced that they’ve waived quarterback Brett Rypein, running back Myles Gaskin, and defensive tackle Cory Durden. The club also released quarterback Dresser Winn from the practice squad.”

.@AsapPuka has the most receptions by a Rams rookie... in just nine games. pic.twitter.com/lDPqodjcwX — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 8, 2023

“The Los Angeles Rams signed quarterback Carson Wentz to back up an injured Matthew Stafford, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Tuesday. The Rams made the signing during their bye week, giving Wentz time get acclimated to Los Angeles’ offense.”

Reading is fun! @RamsNFL Readers program at Century Park Elementary School in Inglewood with @j_fuller4! pic.twitter.com/koqVi86cQZ — Rams Community (@RamsCommunity) November 7, 2023

“The veteran quarterback will sign with the Los Angeles Rams after passing a physical, a person familiar with the situation told USA TODAY Sports’ Tyler Dragon on Tuesday. The source spoke on condition of anonymity, given that the deal was not yet official. Starter Matthew Stafford suffered a thumb injury in the Week 8 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Wentz is expected to hold the backup role, with the team later on Tuesday releasing backup Brett Rypien and practice-squad quarterback Dresser Winn.”