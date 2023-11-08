Nick Fury, agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. wants Sean McVay gone?

Samuel L. Jackson is a phenomenal actor. He’s been in great ones like Pulp Fiction and Jurassic Park. He’s in Goodfellas, the list goes on and on. He plays iconic characters in Star Wars and a number of Marvel movies. Whereas David Hasselhoff played Nick Fury in film before Jackson did, it’s probably fair to say that Jackson’s iteration will be more fondly remembered. All due respect to the Hoff who plays a fine Fury.

The huge news for the Los Angeles Rams lately has got to be the signing of Carson Wentz. While the Rams are on bye they have decided now is the right time to add a quarterback with some quantifiable NFL experience. It’s been well documented the highs and lows of Wentz, who has been signed by more than one franchise in the hopes of him being THE guy for a team. Can he be more for LA than just a backup? Time will tell.

In the meantime, and perhaps lost in all the recent news is a tweet from Samuel L. Jackson himself, and apparently the Hollywood star has some thoughts about the Rams and their current coaching staff.

At what point do we start the Rams coaching conversation??!! — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) November 5, 2023

Say what again? This tweet seemingly was posted sometime after the Rams rough loss to the Green Bay Packers. The content is probably topical given LA’s recent struggles, but I am surprised the A-list actor hasn’t tweeted out “Hold on to your butts.” since the Wentz signing.

Do you agree with the actor’s take? Is it time to start questioning McVay and the direction of this team? As frustrating as the season has gone and as tough a stretch as this has been since last season, I still want McVay leading this team. He’s perfect for LA and I totally believe this rough stretch will make the organization stronger.

As far as this season goes, it does seem like LA will need a miracle or divine intervention to make a meaningful playoff push. Then again nature can be lethal in the NFL, and good coaching can overcome the worst of situations. McVay has more time to show he’s still one of the best. Like a fine feature length film, we all can sit back in our theater seats and enjoy the ride.