Rams to sign Carson Wentz, per reports

The Los Angeles Rams are adding quarterback Carson Wentz to the roster this week, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2. The signing ends a long offseason for Wentz, the former number two overall pick of the Philadelphia Eagles who the Rams passed on when they traded up to select Jared Goff in 2016. Seven years later, the two sides have finally come to an agreement to work together. The signing could also be an indication that Sean McVay is not confident that Matthew Stafford will return from a hand injury by Week 11 or uncomfortable with Brett Rypien continuing to be the backup.

In a corresponding move, the Rams are releasing temporary backup Dresser Winn.

Wentz played for the Washington Commanders in 2022, his third different team in three seasons after two trades. Wentz played in eight games and threw 11 touchdowns with nine interceptions, completing 62.3% of his passes. He enjoyed his greatest success in 2017, finishing third in MVP voting with the Eagles that year but missing the final three games and playoffs due to injury, having to watch his team win the Super Bowl from the sidelines.

Wentz worked out with former NFL head coach Jon Gruden in the offseason as he prepared for his next opportunity, but remained unsigned after he parted ways with Washington after they decided to go with Sam Howell as the starter. This will be an opportunity for Wentz to prove himself again and to try and earn a starting role somewhere in 2024, as Baker Mayfield did in the second half of 2022 with the Rams.

If Wentz were to start a game for the Rams this season, that would make six different starting quarterbacks in two years.