Rams will play important role in 2024 draft order: L.A. now slated for 6th overall

The Los Angeles Rams have moved up the 2024 draft order after losing to the Green Bay Packers in Week 9 and falling to 3-6 on the season. The Rams are the only 3-6 team in the NFL and will still be 3-6 after this current bye week. Following the top-5 of the 2024 draft order will be as compelling as following the playoff picture, it’s anyone’s guess where the L.A. Rams will end up but they have some key games moving forward.

The current top-5 is Cardinals (1-8), Bears (via 1-7 Panthers), Bears, Giants, and Patriots.

It could only be one or two weeks before the Rams would be in position to be picking in the top-3 and Week 12’s showdown against the Arizona Cardinals could determine who is “leading” the race for the top pick depending on who loses.

The Cardinals have announced that Kyler Murray will start at quarterback this week if there are no setbacks in practice, which would mark his 2023 debut and potentially make it harder for Arizona to lose the rest of their games.

Losing to the Packers did a lot to “help” the Rams draft order. Green Bay is now picking seventh, one slot behind L.A..

The Rams next most important game for draft order would be in Week 16 against the Giants, a team that could now be considered the favorites to pick first after putting QB Daniel Jones on IR with a torn ACL.

The Cardinals are the only team with eight losses. The Bears have two shots. The Giants might end up starting Tommy DeVito at quarterback in the future. And then you’ve got the Rams, Patriots, and four teams currently sitting at 3-5.

However the 2024 draft order ends up, the L.A. Rams can either escape the conversation by winning or jump right into it if Brett Rypien or Dresser Winn have to start more games in the future.