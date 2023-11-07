Random Ramsdom: Williams is expected back Week 12, how much can it help LA’s offense?

Kyren Williams is expected to be back with the Los Angeles Rams sooner than later according to Sean McVay. If everything stays on track it is projected that Williams will be back for Week 12. It can’t hurt. He was, at the very least, a lot of fun to watch as LA began the season. Williams and Rams quickly showed he was the #1 running back on the team. I have to think more will be written about this topic but why not start here? How much do you expect Kyren to make an impact for LA? Will his presence be enough to get the offense back on track? Again, can’t hurt.

“Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said he expects running back Kyren Williams (ankle) to return after he’s eligible to come off Injured Reserve in Week 12. The Rams are on bye in Week 10 and Williams must miss one more game in Week 11 before he’s eligible to return to the Rams backfield. Williams suffered an ankle sprain in Week 6 and was put on IR, which requires him to miss at least four games. The 23-year-old was LA’s bell-cow back before the injury, so he needs to be stashed in all fantasy leagues.”

Sean McVay said he expects RB Kyren Williams to return after Williams comes off of Injured Reserve.



Williams still has to miss Week 11 against the Seahawks (would be the fourth game for the minimum four games missed when placed on IR). — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) November 6, 2023

“Ever since Kyren Williams was placed on injured reserve, the running game of the Los Angeles Rams has been less effective. With the Rams entering their bye week in Week 10, Sean McVay revealed that Williams is expected to make his return in Week 12 versus the Arizona Cardinals.”

"Come back rejuvenated, refreshed, and ready to go. And attack another opportunity to get back into the division."



The Coach McVay Show | @Microsoft pic.twitter.com/xUbQk5RjLS — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 6, 2023

