Sean McVay makes it sound as if Brett Rypien won’t be starting for Rams next time out

The Los Angeles Rams had one of their worst performances ever under Sean McVay with Brett Rypien as the quarterback on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, but the head coach doesn’t think that he will need to start his backup the next time they play. McVay told the media on Monday that he is optimistic of Matthew Stafford’s chances to return to face that Seattle Seahawks when the Rams return from their bye week, but also that the team will try and think of options other than Rypien.

“Asked if Rypien would start if Stafford cannot, (McVay) said, “We’re going to look at a lot of different things over this break...but I’m optimistic that I don’t even think that’s something that we have to worry about” said McVay, per Gary Klein of The LA Times.

The “that’s something that we have to worry about” is needing to start any quarterback other than Stafford. It sounds as though the team expects Stafford to be healed enough to start when the Rams return from the bye week.

At 3-6, the Rams need to either be a lot better over the second half of the season to think about the playoffs, or to consider what is best for the future. What is not good for the present seems to be starting Rypien at quarterback and McVay also made it clear in that statement that L.A. would not make that decision lightly if Stafford can’t return from a hand injury by the Seahawks game.

It sounds as though the Rams could be adding a quarterback if Stafford isn’t able to start, or that Dresser Winn might even be given a chance in that case.