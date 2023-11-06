Monday Night Football: Jets could gain a game in the AFC East with win over Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers head to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Jets in a Monday night showdown with big implications for both teams. The Jets are coming off a win against the cross-town rival New York Giants, while the Chargers beat the Chicago Bears in a 30-13 romping.

The Jets are doing surprisingly well after losing quarterback Aaron Rodgers to an Achilles tear just four plays into the season. They currently sit in second place of the AFC East, with a chance to get within a game of Miami for first place and pull further away from Buffalo, after both the Dolphins and Bills lost on Sunday.

New York faces a tough task welcoming in the Chargers high powered offense though, luckily for the Jets their strength is their defense. LA has had a very up and down season and currently sit at 3-4 with a chance to get back to .500.

While I personally am pulling for the Jets, I just cannot deny the fire power of Chargers QB Justin Herbert. That paired with RB Austin Eckler, who had seven receptions for 94 yards and a touchdown out of the backfield vs the Bears, make me worried that New York’s stagnant offense will not be able to keep up, especially considering that they have only one touchdown in each of the last two games.

I am taking the Chargers to cover the spread and win the game. I am also taking the over because I think Los Angeles will score in bunches, and I just don’t see the Jets contributing much to the scoreboard. Plus, if the Jets are able to pull off the win, it would be on their defense shutting down the Chargers more than the Jets scoring a high number of points, further telling me that the under is the way to go.