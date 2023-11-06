Random Ramsdom: What grade would you give LA for their latest loss?

The Los Angeles Rams lost to the Green Bay Packers this past Sunday. LA is in the midst of a three game losing streak while the Packers just broke out of their own 4 game skid. CBS sports gave the Rams a C-. I think that’s kind. LA basically had a week to prepare with Brett Rypien and instead LA’s offense looked like they lost Matthew Stafford on the first play. LA had a week to prepare and they looked unprepared. Simple as that.
What do you think of the grade? What would you give LA’s performance? The defense played well, offense was terrible, special teams was a wash so I get the C-. The overall team performance is definitively somewhere been a C- and a F. The bye week is here and the team will try to find their way out of this losing streak when they return.
In the meantime, have a great Monday, comment on whatever you’d like and thanks for checking out some links today!
Another week. Another record broken. pic.twitter.com/oKXv4rVJ2h— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 5, 2023
NFL Week 9 grades: C.J. Stroud leads Texans to an ‘A-,’ Seahawks get an ‘F’ after blowout loss to Ravens (cbssports)
“C-
With Matthew Stafford out, the Rams looked absolutely lost on offense. Brett Rypien threw for just 130 yards on a day where the Rams didn’t drive inside of Green Bay’s 30-yard line a single time. The only reason this game was close is because the Rams defense did everything possible to keep L.A. in it: They forced two turnovers while also sacking Jordan Love four times. The reality for the 2023 Rams, though, is that they’re just not good enough to win games when Stafford is out.”
Applyin' the pressure ‼️— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 5, 2023
@NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/voU3RhUass
Los Angeles Rams’ Puka Nacua Breaks Rookie Record: NFL Tracker (ramsdigest)
“NOV 5 PUKA’S RECORD Puka Nacua now holds the NFL rookie record for most receptions in a season (63), and its only Week 9.
Nacua secured the mark on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, and the record was previously held by his teammate Cooper Kupp.”
WHAT. A. STOP.— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 5, 2023
@NFLonFOX | 9️⃣9️⃣ @AaronDonald97 pic.twitter.com/30W6mI71oc
Matt LaFleur Reacts to Green Bay Packers Breaking 4-Game Losing Streak in Win Vs. Los Angeles Rams (wisports)
“Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was in an understandably good mood after the win. After all, the tenured shot-caller finally had something to smile about after stacking up four straight defeats. LaFleur was just happy to share the moment with his players:
“It feels good to be able to celebrate in a locker room,” LaFleur said, via Mike Spofford of the team website. “I think that will give us, hopefully, some energy.”
BOOOM! A sack from @TurnerKobie!— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 5, 2023
@NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/MUnpz7TxSf
THE CONDUCTOR. pic.twitter.com/dN4XZILeZY— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 5, 2023
2023 NFL season, Week 9: What We Learned from Sunday's games (nfl.com)
“ LATE WINDOW
Indianapolis Colts 27, Carolina Panthers 13
Las Vegas Raiders 30, New York Giants 6
Philadelphia Eagles 28, Dallas Cowboys 23
EARLY WINDOW
Kansas City Chiefs 21, Miami Dolphins 14 (Frankfurt, Germany)
Minnesota Vikings 31, Atlanta Falcons 28
Baltimore Ravens 37, Seattle Seahawks 3
Cleveland Browns 27, Arizona Cardinals 0
Green Bay Packers 20, Los Angeles Rams 3
Houston Texans 39, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 37
Washington Commanders 20, New England Patriots 17
New Orleans Saints 24, Chicago Bears 17
SUNDAY NIGHT
Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals
TEAMS ON BYE: 49ers, Broncos, Jaguars, Lions”
Coop for 34 yards and a first down!— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 5, 2023
@NFLonFOX | @CooperKupp pic.twitter.com/ahEDEfCFCR
