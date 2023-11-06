Random Ramsdom: What grade would you give LA for their latest loss?

The Los Angeles Rams lost to the Green Bay Packers this past Sunday. LA is in the midst of a three game losing streak while the Packers just broke out of their own 4 game skid. CBS sports gave the Rams a C-. I think that’s kind. LA basically had a week to prepare with Brett Rypien and instead LA’s offense looked like they lost Matthew Stafford on the first play. LA had a week to prepare and they looked unprepared. Simple as that.

What do you think of the grade? What would you give LA’s performance? The defense played well, offense was terrible, special teams was a wash so I get the C-. The overall team performance is definitively somewhere been a C- and a F. The bye week is here and the team will try to find their way out of this losing streak when they return.

In the meantime, have a great Monday, comment on whatever you’d like and thanks for checking out some links today!

NFL Week 9 grades: C.J. Stroud leads Texans to an ‘A-,’ Seahawks get an ‘F’ after blowout loss to Ravens (cbssports)

“C- With Matthew Stafford out, the Rams looked absolutely lost on offense. Brett Rypien threw for just 130 yards on a day where the Rams didn’t drive inside of Green Bay’s 30-yard line a single time. The only reason this game was close is because the Rams defense did everything possible to keep L.A. in it: They forced two turnovers while also sacking Jordan Love four times. The reality for the 2023 Rams, though, is that they’re just not good enough to win games when Stafford is out.”

“NOV 5 PUKA’S RECORD Puka Nacua now holds the NFL rookie record for most receptions in a season (63), and its only Week 9. Nacua secured the mark on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, and the record was previously held by his teammate Cooper Kupp.”