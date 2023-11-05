Los Angeles Rams vs Green Bay Packers: Game thread for second half

The Los Angeles Rams trail the Green Bay Packers by a score of 7-3.

The game began with the Packers kicking off to LA. The Rams were moving the ball a bit before being faced with a third and inches. Sean McVay, who’s play-calling will be watched closely today with Brett Rypien at the helm, did not choose to run it up the middle. The play call instead was a throw to Ben Skowronek, who tripped and lost yards, so the Rams punted to Jordan Love and the Packers.

On Green Bay’s first drive of the day, they too would be faced with a third and inches. The packers would run it up the middle for a first down. LA’s defense would bounce back by stopping the Packs on a third and one, and after a Packers penalty on a fourth and one, LA’s offense had the ball back following a punt.

On their second drive, LA got bailed out by a couple penalties, but eventually the Packers rush got to Rypien, who after a bobbled snap, fumbled the ball. The Packers took advantage of LA’s gaffe when Aaron Jones scored a rushing touchdown. After the extra point the Packers took a 7-0 lead.

The Rams had the ball on offense with about 14 minutes left in the second quarter. Rypien and the offense could not get anything going and the Packers offense quickly had the ball again. LA’s defense forced a punt and the Rams had a chance to tie the game with over 11 minutes remaining in the half. The play-calling and the execution continued to not come together for LA’s offense. The Rams punted again and Green Bay had another chance to pull away.

The game featured some adverse raining conditions, and a few officiating calls seemed to go LA’s way. That shouldn’t take away from the Rams defense who was keeping the team in the game. They forced another Green Bay punt. Rypien made some of the his best plays as a Ram (maybe of his career?) and led LA to a field goal. The Rams trailed 7-3 with under two minutes to go in the half.

Green Bay would miss a field goal before the half ended and the score would stay 7-3.

Enjoy the first half of the contest, and talk about the game with other Rams fans right here at Turf Show Times! Please go ahead and rec your favorite game thread comments so we can identify the top comments after the game! Go Rams!